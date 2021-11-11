Despite the bottom two coming into view as their winless run extended to five matches, Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury said he is not even contemplating a relegation battle.

The Villagers failed to build on an early lead from Jamie Griffiths’ fine solo effort against visiting Hadleigh United on Saturday with Jake Eady’s 39th-minute header eventually seeing the points shared in a 1-1 draw.

With second-from-bottom Haverhill Rovers, now under the management of former Cornard boss and AFC Sudbury coach Liam Aves, picking up a long-awaited win, 16th-placed Melford are four points off the drop zone.

But prior to Saturday’s trip to basement side Swaffham Town (3pm) they do hold at least one game in hand on each of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s bottom three.

And their manager is far from concerned ahead of a run of three straight away games, with trips to Thetford Town (15th) and Mildenhall Town (4th) to come on the following Saturday and Tuesday.

“We have been playing well but just not doing enough to turn the draws into wins,” he said.

“We did well at Norwich United where we felt we could have won the game but it ended up in a 2-1 defeat.

“This league is so tight with anyone able to beat anyone and a couple of wins would move you right up the table.

“There is still a lot of football to be played and we are certainly not looking back over our shoulder, we are looking up and seeing how high up the table we can go.”

Melford had gone into Saturday’s game having racked up a 5-0 victory at Hadleigh in early September.

And it looked like they were on their way to another enjoyable afternoon when they opened the scoring within 15 minutes.

Griffiths took two touches to flick Ross Waugh’s low free kick over his marker before running round him and seeing his half volley from 25 yards beat Ben Mayhew after bouncing in at his left-hand post.

But Eady levelled things up by the interval with a header from a well flighted corner.

Melford had gone close to a second with Will Wingfield’s header striking the upright.

The second half saw home custodian Matt Walker save Kade Ivatt’s shot from point-blank range while, up the other end, Hassan Ally thought his effort from inside the area had crossed the line before it was cleared.

But Bradbury was happy to accept a point was a fair reflection of the game.

“It could have gone both ways,” he said. “We got the early goal with a wonderstrike from Griff and just before half-time Hadleigh equalised, probably not against the run of play but we had had chances that we had not put away.

“They took it to us second half and probably had more chances but it would not have been fair if either team had lost.

“It was one of those tight games that lately we’ve not been able to turn into three points but we are looking okay and it will come.”

Hadleigh, who are up to 14th after following up two much-needed wins with Saturday’s draw, are set to host eighth-placed Woodbridge Town on Saturday (3pm) boosted by the signing of a former professional.

Jordan Patrick, who turned out on a number of occasions for Cambridge United during their stint in the National League, has signed for the Brettsiders on dual registration terms from Step 3 outfit St Ives Town.

The winger arrives at The Millfield with a vast amount of experience, having also previously played for the likes of Bury Town, Soham Town Rangers, Needham Market, Bedford Town, St Neots Town and his hometown club Mildenhall Town.

* In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, Halstead Town and Cornard United are set to return to action following a free weekend with home fixtures.

Mark McLean’s third-placed side welcome fourth bottom Harwich & Parkeston (3pm) looking to bounce back from their 4-1 home loss to promotion rivals Ipswich Wanderers.

Third-from-bottom Cornard will be looking for a third straight win when mid-table Holland visit Blackhouse Lane on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury Reserves were in action last weekend, winning 2-1 at Park View with Jayden Cohen and Ollie Lonton on target. They host Westerfield United in the Suffolk Senior Cup on Saturday (2pm).

