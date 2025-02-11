Long Melford’s joint managers believe their squad is now where they want it to be after movement both in and out – including dispensing of players travelling over from London.

The latter was an inherited issue they did not agree was in either the players’ or their club’s best interests, even though it left them with just one sub of five permitted to take over for their recent away game at Heacham.

It proved far from a harmful decision though, as Darren Thomas and Rob Fayers’ side came back from Norfolk on January 25 with their first win (2-0) since accepting the challenge of following on from Liam Joyce in mid-December.

Long Melford joint managers Darren Thomas (left) and Rob Fayers have moved players out who were travelling from the London area Picture: Mecha Morton

It was only the club’s second win in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this term, but they remain bottom on goal difference and now an eye-watering 14 points from Lakenheath above the drop zone with two games in hand after back-to-back weekend defeats followed.

A 3-0 defeat away to Mulbarton Wanderers came ahead of Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 loss at Stowmarket Town - who scored the winner via a 90th minute penalty from Josh Buckles completing his hat-trick. A third straight win for Stow has lifted David ‘Bart’ Lorimer’s side effectively clear of danger, now up to 15th and 17 points above the bottom two.

Ahead of their latest defeat, Fayers believed ‘eight more wins’ to reach 35 points from 13 games left will ‘give us a fighting chance to stay up’. They now have 12 games to go.

A re-jigged Long Melford squad and their coaching staff paid tribute to chairman Geoff Thomas at their recent home match with Mulbarton Wanderers Picture: Mecha Morton

On the London-travelling players leaving, he said: “It was a mutual decision, they wanted a new challenge nearer them with less travelling and we want to build a squad with more local players.”

Toib Adeyemi and Freddie Pheby are understood to be the latest to fit that group.

Three signings have recently come in, with winger Nico Mwanza returning to the club following injury while Makhi Johnson-Reid is a young midfielder who had a spell with Charlton Athletic’s academy before moving to Walthamstow ahead of relocating to the area. And striker Jimmy Wairimu was Hadleigh United Under-23s’ top scorer.

But it is a young winger who has emerged from Lee Greenwood’s Under-23s side that has made the biggest recent impact on the squad.

Will Thorp is a player who has impressed the Long Melford management team since coming into the side from the club’s under-23s Picture: Mecha Morton

“They’re three very useful signings across the squad, though I stress the signing we are most proud of so far is Will Thorp (left midfielder) from our own U23s. He’s a top talent who will go beyond us, I’m sure,” said Fayers of the recently-turned 20-year-old who had made his first-team debut under the management of David Hennessey.

Melford host 12th-placed Soham Town Rangers on Saturday (3pm).