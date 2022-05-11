Long Melford have ended their managerial search by promoting from within.

The Villagers have been on the hunt for a new boss after the long-serving Jamie Bradbury announced that he was stepping down last month.

And the job has gone to Dave Hennessey, who for the last couple of seasons has been in charge of the club's reserve side.

Dave Hennessey will step up to manage Long Melford's first team. Picture: Mecha Morton

Chairman Geoff Thomas said in a statement: "Dave’s presentation to us was very impressive and of course we have seen how well the reserve team has performed in the league this season and also that they reached a cup semi-final.

"We feel that Dave is the right man to take over the top spot and we look forward to progressing next season.

"I know that everyone including the trust members, the football club committee, players, volunteers and supporters will congratulate him on his new position.

"I would like to thank all the excellent candidates who applied for the job and wish them every success in the future."

Hennessey, who covered for Bradbury while he was away at the start of last term, said: "It’s an honour to have the opportunity to lead this great club going forward.

"I’m indebted to Jamie Bradbury and his team for bringing me in two years ago and I’d like to thank Geoff and the committee for the trust and support they’ve placed in me.

"I am excited to get going on what will undoubtedly be a challenging path. I know that with the backing of the team and support of our fans we are up for that challenge. The hard work starts now."

It remains to be seen what division Hennessey will be managing Melford in during 2022/23. They finished in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division's relegation zone under Bradbury, but there is hope that they may receive a reprieve, with a decision set to be made by the end of the month.