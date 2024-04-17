Long Melford have confirmed midfielder Lewis Brennan is recovering from a ‘cardiac incident’ that saw last Tuesday’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division game at Hadleigh United abandoned.

Manager David Hennessey said the player who has also had spells at Halstead Town and Cornard United, ahead of joining them from Wivenhoe Town in October, 2022, is currently being restricted to ‘light exercise and undergoing further tests’.

He said the incident which occurred before half-time was not a heart attack or a cardiac arrest but that a defibrillator was used to provide readings and monitor him until the first responder arrived.

Lewis Brennan suffered an issue with his heart in Long Melford’s fixture at Hadleigh United Picture: Mecha Morton

Melford released a statement praising ‘some stellar treatment from physios and officials from both clubs’ before he was taken to hospital.

It added: “We’d like to reserve special praise for Alex Barker (Hadleigh physio), Josh Stokes and Brian Dunster (Melford coach/physio) who were with Lewis from the minute he left the pitch and ensured he received the very best care and treatment until they handed him over to the ambulance service.

“Lewis wanted to add his thanks to everyone who helped on Tuesday and for all the well wishes and messages of support he’s received since.”

Melford returned to action on Saturday with a goalless draw away to Heacham leaving them 17th in the table ahead of looking to end a four-game winless run at home to Brantham Athletic tonight (7.45pm).

Their final two matches sees them entertain Downham Town on Saturday (3pm) ahead of the rearranged trip to Hadleigh on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Hadleigh United had a mixed week at The Millfield with Saturday’s 2-0 victory at home to fifth-placed Thetford Town, courtesy of a goal either side of the break from Tom Warren, followed by a disappointing 5-0 loss against ninth-placed Fakenham Town on Tuesday. The Ghosts scored four of their goals in the second half.

Tom Warren scored both of Hadleigh’s goals on Saturday Pictures: Mark Westley

Hadleigh United players poses with the mascots ahead of taking on Thetford

It leaves Steve Holder’s side in 12th position and chasing 11th ahead of travelling to the side directly below them, Sheringham, this Saturday (3pm) ahead of Wednesday’s season-ending clash with Melford.