After several seasons of toil and struggle, Rob Fayers is eager to oversee a more enjoyable campaign at Long Melford.

During the previous seven terms, Melford finished 15th, 16th and 17th twice in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, as well as receiving a relegation reprieve after coming 19th in 2021/22.

However, there was to be no salvation last year as the Villagers, who won just three of their 38 fixtures, were demoted down to Step 6 for the first time in a decade.

Rob Fayers is preparing for his first full season in charge of Long Melford Picture: Mecha Morton

Fayers, who took charge at Stoneylands midway through the season with the club’s fate looking increasingly sealed, said: “I was glad to see the back of last season – it was very tough.

“We lost most of the squad and it’s hard to recruit in January when you know your fate. We still tried everything we could, but the writing was on the wall. When you’re looking to survive every year it’s difficult and the club had some tough seasons before I came in.”

But while no manager wants a relegation on his CV, it has presented Fayers with the chance to press the reset button ahead of the First Division North curtain raiser at Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers on Saturday (3pm).

He added: “We always had more than one eye on pre-season. That was what we were looking forward to because it has given us the chance to rebuild.

“The boys that have stayed have brought into what we’re doing and we’ve been able to bring in some quality players.

“We want this to be a winning season and that pressure is internal, from the players to the coaching staff.

“We want to be in that top section of the league and although it’s a tough league, hopefully we can get off to a good start and build from there.”

One new addition that Fayers believes will help to drive up the standards is Olly Hughes.

The forward has arrived with a vast amount of experience from stints with the likes of AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Hadleigh United.

“Olly is one of the biggest signings that the club has made in the last five years or so,” said Fayers.

“He’s had a big impact at the club already on and off the pitch with the way that he leads in matches and training.

“He’s going to be massive for us and he’s not just come here to see out the last couple of years of his playing days at a nice village club – he wants to be successful.”

After travelling to Dussindale this weekend, Melford will host Stanway Pegasus on Wednesday (7.45pm).