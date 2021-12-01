Defensive midfielder Christian Frimpong has revealed he has left AFC Sudbury.

The 22-year-old brother of ex-Arsenal player Emmanuel had been an eye-catching 10th summer signing for the Yellows with a promotion-winning spell with Braintree Town on his CV.

His time with the Iron had largely been hampered with injuries but he proved his fitness with Sudbury, making 14 starts in his 16 appearances since his debut at Brentwood Town on August 28.

Christian Frimpong on the ball for AFC Sudbury in the Yellows' memorable FA Cup victory over Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

But after playing his part in AFC’s impressive FA Cup run, bowing out to Colchester United in the first round proper in a televised tie, the Ghanian-born player lost his place to recent signing Laste Dombaxe.

Largely an unused substitute since then, though having come off the bench twice, he was given a start in a much-changed side to face Coggeshall Town in their opening Velocity Trophy tie. He subsequently scored his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw which saw Sudbury go on to progress via a penalty shootout.

Frimpong revealed his departure via his Twitter account this morning, posting: “My time at @AFCSudbury has come to an end and wish the club all the best for the future. From a run of clean sheet after clean sheet to a Massive FA Cup run... These are some of the memories I’ll never forget. Met some amazing people and was a pleasure playing for the club.”