Harrison Chatting has become the second AFC Sudbury player to announce his departure from Rick Andrew’s promotion-winning squad and the first since the club’s switch into the Pitching In Southern League was revealed.

The Yellows’ current squad members are having to make decisions on whether they are willing to commit to the increased travelling distances involved in the Step 3 mainly Midlands situated league.

SuffolkNews revealed last week the south Suffolk club will face seven away fixtures which will involved 300-plus mile return journeys while another dips just under that figure.

Harrison Chatting on the ball for AFC Sudbury in their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-off Final against Grays Athletic which proved to be his last for the club Picture: Mecha Morton

Although neither Andrews or Chatting himself has given a reason for his departure it appears the greater travelling distances compared to remaining in the south east situated Pitching In Isthmian League may have been the deciding factor in the decision.

Central midfielder Chatting, signed last summer following winning promotion with Canvey Island, finished the 2023/23 campaign as the play-off winners’ fourth highest appearance maker, taking to the field on 44 occasions in all competitions.

Vice captain Joe Grimwood, with 47, was the highest, with right-back Ollie Brown one behind and teenage attacker Josh Stokes on 45 in third in the list.

Harrison Chatting signed for AFC Sudbury last summer after helping Canvey Island to promotion via the play-offs, meaning with the outcome of his season in Suffolk then mirroring the previous one Picture: Mecha Morton

Chatting, now 32, posted on his Twitter account: “Unfortunately my time at @AFCSudbury is up, I have loved every minute of it, a great club with great people. Thank you to everyone involved and I wish you all the best for future.”

It comes after fellow midfielder George Cocklin announced his departure last week having made 22 appearances in all competitions.

Sudbury’s first season back in the Southern League, following a two year spell from 2008-2010, will start on August 5 and finish on April 27.

Meanwhile, the club’s academy first years departed for a tour of Las Vegas early this morning. The annual USA tour has become a much anticipated end to their academy season.