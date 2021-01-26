AFC Sudbury Academy are celebrating news of a second female student gaining a US scholarship after Ellie Mitchell accepted an offer to play and study at Allen Community College in Kansas.

We reported earlier this month that Paige Celmenson was set to be the landmark first from the girls’ academy to exit into an American soccer scholarship, after signing for Clayton State University in Georgia.

But 18-year-old Mitchell, who was one of the first four females to join the club’s academy set-up back in 2018, will also be following her Billericay Town team-mate across the Atlantic this summer, when she takes up her college place in August.

Known affectionately around the club as ‘Mitch’, the Marks Tey-based full-back or winger will be joining a Red Devils team with other international players, including a couple from the UK. And she said this was one of the factors why she chose Allen.

“After speaking to the English girls and the coaches I really wanted to take the offer from Allen,” she said.

“It’s been a great three years at the AFC Sudbury Academy, being full-time with great staff I have learned so much everyday.”

Mitchell said leading the team out against AFC Sunderland to officially launch the AFC Sudbury Girls Academy in July 2019 was one of her biggest highlights at The MEL Group Stadium.

Academy director Danny Laws said she has been a great role model in her time at the club.

“Another USA College is getting a top player,” he said.

“Ellie epitomises all that is good about our academy, she is a determined character who strives to be the best she can be everyday.

“I remember her very first session when she joined us from the Essex RTC, she was very competitive and wholehearted

“We wish her all the very best.”

Chairman making good progress

Meanwhile, chairman Andrew Long is now recovering well having had to undergo urgent surgery on his eyes at the Royal Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital on December 31.

“I have now been back to the hospital for a two week post-op check up and all seems to be progressing nicely,” he told the club’s website.

“My vision is now much, much better but still not quite as I would like it to be.

“I did purchase some off-the-shelf reading glasses at the weekend which do help and make me look intelligent. Thanks for all of the kind words and I hope to see you all very soon.”

