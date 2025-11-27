AFC Sudbury manager Tom Austin was left with mixed emotions after a dramatic midweek clash.

Sudbury drew 3-3 at fellow strugglers Royston Town in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

Tom Austin - has now been given the AFC Sudbury job on a permanent basis. Picture: Mark Westley

Austin’s men came from 2-0 down against 10 men to go 3-2 ahead thanks to three goals in a nine-minute spell. Royston equalised late on but Sudbury’s Liam Pearce then saw a late spot-kick saved as they had to settle for a point.

“Would we have taken a point before the game? Yes,” said Austin, who was given the role on a permanent basis yesterday (Wednesday). “Would we have taken a point at 2-0 down? Yes.

“But then you look at the last half-hour and we’re disappointed not to come back with all three.

“I’m really proud of the boys and they showed a bit of character to get back to 2-2 and be 3-2 up. “We’re a young squad and a young side, but we’ve got to learn to see games out.

“I think that’s three unbeaten in the league so it’s something to build on and the group to push forward with.

“They pounced on a couple of mistakes from us trying to play in probably wrong areas.

“But once they had a lad sent off, that put us on the front foot. At 2-0 down I’ve made two changes with Kaidon Tower-King and Mekhi McKenzie coming on - and they made a great impact to the team.”

Austin refused to lay the blame at Pearce’s door for two dropped points and hopes he can quickly put the disappointment behind him.

“It was a good save to be fair because he’s it with a bit of speed,” reflected Austin. “But that’s football, he’s been fantastic since I’ve been interim manager and I really want him to get that out of his mind.

“He’s been full of confidence and performing well. He can’t dwell on that, missing penalties is what it is. Everyone’s going to do it at some point in their career. I just don’t want him to dwell on it too much.”

Liam Pearce - had a late penalty saved for AFC Sudbury against Royston in midweek. Picture: Mecha Morton

Austin handed debuts to four youngsters who have joined on loan for an initial month.

Ipswich duo Jackson Nsofor and Daniel Babb along with Charlton keeper Lennon MacLorg and Colchester forward Kien Connolly all started at Royston.

A regular scorer at under-21 level, Connolly put Sudbury 3-2 ahead with his first goal for the club.

“We really appreciate those clubs helping us out,” said Austin. “They’re four young lads and hopefully it will benefit us as much as it does them.

“We’ve got them for an initial month and then we can assess how they are getting on.

“What it meant was I looked at my bench on Tuesday night and it was really strong, and that showed with the impact they made when players came on.

“David Hennessey (general manager) has worked hard behind the scenes to help with that as well. It’s been a real group effort and ultimately, the position we’re in with the dogfight, we need a good squad of players.

“You’re always going to get injuries in football and whatever else with unavailability in this league. If we can be as competitive as possible in every single game, we’re going to push the right way.”

Austin will be hoping his young squad take the confidence from their second-half display in midweek into this Saturday’s home match with Bromsgrove Sporting.

“We can go with confidence into Saturday's game against Bromsgrove, especially where they’ve got to do a bit of travel,” he noted.

“We’ve got to try and take that confidence because I felt like we let ourselves down a little bit first half on Tuesday. That might have been a bit of the new lads settling in as well, with four new faces.

“But we’ve got a training session Thursday then we’ll push for a positive result at home on Saturday.

“The last two games we’ve come from behind to get something from both games so the character and the belief is there.”

Sudbury’s trip to Stamford last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

On handing Austin the job on a permanent basis, AFC Sudbury chief executive Alicja Holland said: “We interviewed a number of very credible candidates to ensure that we picked the right person at this point in time.

“The club would like to thank all candidates for their time and efforts , presenting us with high quality strategies and approaches. Tom’s passion and experience so far at AFC Sudbury alongside beginning to build a strong culture, provide continuity within the team. I look forward to watching Tommy develop as a coach.

“We ask all fans, players, volunteers and wider community of AFC Sudbury and the town, to welcome Tommy permanently.”