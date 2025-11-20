Gary Monti is back in the managerial hotseat at Cornard United.

Having left the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club towards the end of the previous campaign, Monti returned in May, when we was appointed both chairman and first-team boss.

He took a back seat from football matters in September following the arrival of John Pike, but after a string of poor results – including last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Walsham-le-Willows – a decision was taken on Sunday to make a change.

Gary Monti has returned to manage Cornard United

And with Cornard now in a more stable position off the pitch, Monti believes that his two roles can work in tandem.

He said: “In the summer and earlier this season, being chairman and manager was too much. I was basically the secretary and the treasurer as well and it wasn’t manageable.

“But things are much better behind the scenes now. We’ve got some really good people involved at the club and that frees me up a bit more to concentrate on the football.

“The club felt that a change was right. Results were not going the right way and the loss to Hadleigh (the previous weekend) was a particularly tough one. We shouldn’t have lost that game.

“How long I take it on for, who knows? We’ll see how it goes but it’s something I’m looking forward to doing again.”

Monti has taken on a side that has won just two of their 16 Premier Division games so far this term, with the most recent of those coming on October 18.

Ahead of Saturday’s home encounter against Ipswich Wanderers (3pm), they sit just a single point and one place above the relegation zone.

But having enjoyed plenty of success during his first stint in charge, which included guiding the club back to Step 5 for the first time in almost 30 years, Monti is confident that the Ards can start to put some daylight between themselves and the bottom two.

He added: “Most of the players in the squad are ones that I brought to the club. They know me and they’ve done well for me in the past.

“The core of the team is good quality. The likes of Scott Kemp, Tyler Kemp, Lewis Soraf, Luis Berkane and Ryan Culleton, they’re all top players at this level and they’ve enjoyed success with us in recent years.

“We’re in a battle at the moment but I’d like to think once we get going we’ll start to move away.

“We’ve picked the club up in a worst position than this before so I’m sure we can do it again.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but with two or three additions over the next couple of weeks, we can start to build some momentum.”

And Monti started life back in the dugout in impressive fashion on Tuesday evening with a 2-0 victory over Kings Park Rangers in the League Challenge Cup.

Goals from Bobby Williams and Theo Clayson were enough to seal the win for Cornard, who will now switch their focus to Saturday’s league encounter at home against Wanderers.

With two wins from their last three games, Wanderers are 13th.