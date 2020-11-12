AFC Sudbury’s 1-1 draw against Heybridge Swifts saw them not only sign off for the lockdown break last Wednesday with a point to move up to second, but also unveil a new style of play.

Having previously operated with a 4-4-2 diamond formation looking to dominate possession, those at The MEL Group Stadium last week saw a different approach come so close to capturing a third straight win.

Ben Hunter’s fine low strike 19 minutes from time was cancelled out by substitute Joe Debell’s last-gasp header just 15 seconds before the end of stoppage time.

Marley Andrews takes a shot from long range in AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Heybridge SwiftsPicture: Steve Screech (43102111)

The draw still saw a rejuvenated Sudbury side, coinciding with a strategic club decision to change Mark Morsley’s coaching staff, move up a place to second spot in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table.

And manager Mark Morsley has revealed a more rapid counter-attacking style, utilising the width of a 4-2-3-1 formation, is the way he wants them to continue with after the lockdown.

“There were so many pluses in the performance,” he said, though accepting after being on the backfoot in the first half that a draw was probably a fair result in the end.

“We have adapted a more traditional style of Mark Morsley play, if you like, that looks more like my Needham Market and Leiston sides played. We played counter-attacking football with wide players, proper wingers.

“My involvement is more hands on with the team now in the dressing room, though obviously Tony Kinsella and Liam Aves are involved as coaches.

“I want to play the way I know and has seen me have a lot of success in the past.”

He feels the squad has evolved to be more comfortable in the changed set-up.

Freddie King cushions the ball during AFC Sudbury's 1-1 draw with Heybridge SwiftsPicture: Steve Screech (43053787)

“Manny Machaya is an out-and-out winger I liked who I have brought in and Marley Andrews can be put further forward to play there while Tom Maycock and Reece Harris suit that role,” he said.

“I have now got two right-footed and two left-footed wide players who can play in front (of full-backs) and I felt that is the way we are going to play.

“It is square pegs in square holes so makes sense to get the best out of people.

AFC Sudbury's new first team management team of (from left) Mark Morsley, Liam Aves and Tony KinsellaPicture: Steve Screech (42878474)

“I think the group are in quite a good place and it is just a shame we have had to stop for this break.”

This week saw the Thurlow Nunn League announce a three-week season extension and the offer to clubs to play on December 5 or use it for coaching or to playfriendlies.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has changed the team's formation and the emphasis in the way they play ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown breakPicture: Mecha Morton

Morsley, who called for the Isthmian League to extend the season in last week’s Free Press, said: “I think the way the Thurlow Nunn League have done it is brilliant as what they have done is they have passed on the responsibility to the teams to let them make the right decisions.

“I expect the Isthmian League to do the same.”

He said the Isthmian League were yet to contact clubs about plans for a return to action.

The Isthmian League were contacted by the Suffolk Free Press but were not available for comment at the time of going to print.

It is hoped the Yellows could return to fulfil their fixture at Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday, December 5 (3pm).

