AFC Sudbury's squad for the 2021/22 season is now up to 14 players with the news that two more have agreed reduced terms to remain while a further two academy scholars are accepting the club's offers.

Suffolk News exclusively revealed the first batch of re-signings - including captain Joe Whight and Billy Holland - on Thursday, with Mark Morsley delighted at the response from his players to tighter budget restrictions due to the pandemic.

And the Yellows boss has also now got confirmation that defender Joe Grimwood and midfielder Isaac Skubich - both former academy graduates at the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit - have also agreed pay cuts to stay.

Joe Grimwood is among the players to have signed a one-year deal to keep him at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

Furthermore, academy forward talents Joe Morris and Josh Ambrose will be elevated to first-team members for the upcoming season, joining James Askey (goalkeeper), Sam Cooke (central midfielder) and Luke Hipkin (wide midfielder).

Mosley said: "I have to say that I have been blown away by the reaction from the guys that have committed for season 2021/22.

"Loyalty is a word that has disappointedly disappeared from non-league football in many ways, so I want to firstly make the point that all the players who have committed have done so by taking a reduction in wages from the curtailed season. They can see what we as a club can offer is so much more than an extra tenner!"

Isaac Skubich has agreed to a pay cut to stay at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

Speaking about Joe Grimwood and Isaac Skubich, he said: "I'm so glad Joe is staying, but frankly he is ‘one of us!’. A proper centre-half; fearless, powerful in the air and just a great lad to have about.

"I was really pleased when Isaac returned to the club last season having been an academy star during his time with Danny (Laws, academy director) and his team. Saying that I am equally pleased that he wants to stay.

"Having gained higher level experience at Braintree and Leiston he can now kick on with us a fore fill all that potential."

Josh Ambrose celebrates scoring one of his three goals for AFC Sudbury Under-18s against Bury Town in the FA Youth Cup tie in December Picture: Neil Dady

Turning attention to the latest academy duo to commit, he was equally excited about their impact.

Of Morris, he said: "He progressed from the second team and got involved in a couple of games before lockdown. I like him. He is a tall striker with a lot to offer."

And of Ambrose, who scored a memorable hat-trick in the 7-0 demolition of local rivals Bury Town at Ram Meadow in the FA Youth Cup in December, he said: "He is another from last year's successful FA Youth Cup team and I have to say, a lad whose development I have kept an eye on.

"He'll bring not only a raw physicality to the front line but also an eye for goal and with a trick or two in his locker."

With Reece Harris, Lewis O'Malley and Freddie King already on long-term contracts, it takes Morsley's squad to 14 confirmed players with Ben Hunter and academy scholar Alfie Adams also remaining in dialogue with Morsley about offers.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury