They may be still waiting on an FA decision about the situation with their part-played 2020/21 campaign, but AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has already moved on to next season.

Like other clubs up and down the country, the Yellows returned a survey to gauge their thoughts on what to do with the current campaign, with their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division having been paused since November.

FA officials are set to make a one-size-fits-all decision for Steps 3-6 of the non-league pyramid once they have looked over the vast mountain of responses. It will then be up to the FA Council to ratify anything.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has already switched his focus to next season Picture: Mark Westley

But with a second season of null and void seeming the most likely scenario, Morsley, whose side lie second in the North Division after eight games, already has eyes firmly fixed on preparing for 2021/22.

Ahead of talks this weekend with chairman Andrew Long about signing off a budget for it, he said: “I had made the decision (in December) to pull football at the football club and there cannot be any other option, there really can’t.

“Why are we still here? Clearly the way the FA have handled it has been appalling, bettered only by the way they have handled the National League situation which has been equally appalling.

“There is nothing to consider: the season is over and we are planning for an August return when things are obviously going to be a lot better because we will all hopefully have had a jab in our arm.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury