After his entire coaching team changed around him for the second time in a year, AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has quashed rumours it was the result of a bust up.

The club announced earlier this week that academy chiefs Danny Laws and Dave Cannon had been withdrawn from their first-team roles to focus on their full-time academy work. At the same time, it was revealed the other members of the coaching set-up, Gavin Peters and goalkeeper specialist Kevin Holland, had left due to increasing outside commitments.

Former professional and ex-Braintree Town and Leiston assistant manager Tony Kinsella has come in as Morsley’s head coach while former Cornard United boss Liam Aves has stepped up from running AFC Sudbury Reserves to be part of the new team. Paul Walker is filling Holland’s void while the number one recovers from his facial injuries operation .

It comes a year after academy director Laws and head of education Cannon were drafted in following Morsley firing his entire dugout team following a poor run of results.

Having targeted a sustained promotion challenge in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division this time around, the Yellows have picked up just four points from their opening four matches, leaving them a point off the bottom. They have also gone out of all three cup competitions.

But with rumours circling on an alternative reason from what the club had given, Morsley insisted there had been no falling out.

AFC Sudbury Academy director Danny Laws (left) and head of education Dave Cannon (right) will no longer be involved in first team training or matchesPicture: Mecha Morton

“There has not,” he said, “not in the slightest. It is a strategic decision.

“I am having a beer with the boys (Laws and Cannon) at the weekend.

“The academy this year is the biggest it has ever been with three years of boys and two years of girls with over 130 scholars. Dave and Danny are responsible for it and while I would not say there was a problem with the academy, it is thought they have been spreading themselves too thin.”

Chairman Andrew Long said: “The advent of Covid, and its continued impact, together with the accompanying economic downturn has led to the decision by the club that their prime focus needs to be the success of the academy, which remains the cornerstone of AFC Sudbury.

“The club remains hugely grateful for their time with the first team and believe that it is unlikely to be their last involvement.”

Laws and Cannon have taken the reserve side’s last two fixtures.

Of bringing in former Ipswich Town and Millwall player Kinsella as head coach, Morsley said: “It is a great appointment for us as he is one of the best around.

Gavin Peters works alongside AFC Sudbury captain Joe Whight and Harry Critchley after the players returned to small group training in JulyPicture: Clive Pearson

“I have come up against his sides with Glenn Driver and his teams are always good and well prepared.”

After watching Peters and Aves take Tuesday’s session, Kinsella will run training tonight ahead of Saturday’s return to action at home to Brentwood Town (3pm).

It comes after last night’s scheduled derby with Bury Town was postponed to not impair their visitors’ FA Cup preparations.