AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has praised the attitude of Tyler French after the club’s former academy player had his Bradford City contract ripped up to allow him to seek out first-team football.

The 21-year-old defender, who clocked up more than 100 appearances in Sudbury’s first team before earning his first professional deal with the Bantams in May 2019, signed for National League Wrexham on Monday.

It comes after a lack of playing opportunities as the season has progressed, with the Long Melford-raised player leaving the 17th-placed League Two club having made a total of 25 appearances since joining, scoring one goal.

Tyler French has signed for Wrexham until the end of the seasonPicture: Wrexham FC (44238453)

It appears to be a bit of a gamble though for the former Ormiston Sudbury Academy pupil, given teams in the top two tiers of non-league football are now anxiously awaiting the news of a vote which will determine if their season is halted prematurely.

But French’s former manager hailed his determination to ensure he does not let his dreams of a long and successful professional career in the game fade away.

“If you are going to make it as a pro footballer there is a mass of things you have got to have but having total belief in yourself and dedication to try and get there is what it takes,” said Morsley on the Suffolk Non League Show, aired on the DeeJam YouTube channel on Monday evening.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has been pleased to see Tyler French's determination to succeed in the professional ranksPicture: Richard Marsham

“He has a great, great attitude and I wish him all the best. He is a good kid and he has got a real chance.”

He added of the former Long Melford youth player: “He clearly wants to be playing football.

“And the thing with Tyler is he is a great enthusiast. Pre-season when we had had the lockdown and started training again, he was at home and came to Sudbury and started training with us.”

It was less than 24 hours between Bradford announcing the former Hadleigh United Under-18s player’s contract had been cancelled by mutual agreement and Wrexham unveiling him at their Racecourse Ground.

The Welsh side, currently eighth in the National League, have been making worldwide headlines due to a takeover bid by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Both are said to have been involved in the recent recruitment and are expected to be formally confirmed as the new owners in the coming weeks.

Asked what attracted him to join the club, French, who had a spell in the National League on loan with AFC Fylde last season, told Wrexham’s website: “The stature and size of the club is a massive thing for me and it’s not just about now, I think it’s a project going forward which attracted me to the club.”

He did not have the debut he would have wanted though, getting sent off in a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh for a second yellow card five minutes from time, following a confrontation between a number of players. It means he will now serve a one-match suspension.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport