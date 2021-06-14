Isthmian League North Division side AFC Sudbury are having to begin looking for a new manager for the 2021/22 season, following a surprise resignation by Mark Morsley, we can exclusively reveal.

The former Needham Market and Leiston boss told SuffolkNews 'irreconcilable differences' over the way AFC Sudbury was being run led to the decision to bring his latest spell with the Yellows to an end.

Morsley had rejoined Sudbury in October, 2017, having decided to go back into management following a season as chairman of Needham Market.

Mark Morsley has walked away from managing AFC Sudbury over 'irreconcilable differences' Picture: Mark Westley

He then vacated his role in charge of the team and on the board of directors in mid-March, 2020, saying it was in the best interests of the club for him to take up his offer of voluntary redundancy.

Morsley was re-appointed to his managerial position five weeks later though, with chairman Andrew Long saying he had beaten a number of 'highly qualified candidates' after they had enacted a number of measures to help rectify the financial challenges of the pandemic.

But despite putting together an initial 18-man squad for 2021/22, Morsley will not be in charge heading into a fifth straight season in the dugout with the club though. He departs having finished 12th (17/18), 8th (18/19), 11th (incomplete 19/20, after their 13 matches), 2nd (incomplete 20/21, after their 5 matches).

In October 2020 AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley (far left) had put together a new first team management team around him of (from left) Liam Aves and Tony Kinsella Picture: Steve Screech

In a statement released to SuffolkNews he said: "I resigned yesterday as manager of AFC Sudbury.

"Having had a period where I had some issues around the way the club was being run, those differences for me have become irreconcilable and it was time for me to go.

"I have to say that I am really sad and it was a decision I had dwelled over for some time. However I felt I had little choice and I am now looking forward to my next challenge.

"As you know I left one great club in Needham Market in 2017 to join AFC, where the then vice-chairman (Tevor Smith) had a number of exciting plans that did not transpire.

"However, that allowed me to totally rewrite how Sudbury 1st XI operates as we started a period of promoting the excellent scholars from Danny Laws’ Academy.

"This plan balanced the books at the club but for me personally it was the most enjoyable part of my management career.

"Seeing these lads develop and ‘kick on’ will hopefully be taken on by the new manager and I feel is the legacy I have left with the club.

"I want to thank all at the club for that opportunity and I wish them all the best going forward."

During his return from Needham to Sudbury Morsley twice oversaw a total change in dugout team, including sacking his entire backroom team in the first instance, in order to spark better results.

A statement released via AFC Sudbury's website this afternoon said: "The board of AFC Sudbury have accepted the resignation of our first team manager Mark Morsley.

"We would like to put on record our thanks for all of his hard work during his four year stay with the club. We would also like to wish him the best of luck in his next venture which we are sure will not be long in coming.

"In the meantime the club will ensure that we have the right management structure in place in time for the start of the new season."

Read more: Ben Hunter leaves AFC Sudbury

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport