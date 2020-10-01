Despite leading twice at Felixstowe & Walton United in Tuesday’s 3-2 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division defeat, Mark Morsley felt his AFC Sudbury side got what they deserved.

The Yellows had started the Suffolk derby well with Shane Temple’s sixth-minute finish replied to by Ollie Canfer just before the half-hour mark. It was only six minutes later though that Sean Mark’s header gave them a 2-1 lead to take into half-time.

Despite continuing to fashion the best chances it was the Seasiders who scored next with Leon Ottley-Gooch (65’) firing in following a free kick not being cleared.

Luca Collins made his return to AFC Sudbury in the 3-2 defeat at Felixstowe & Walton UnitedPicture: Dave Francis (42487358)

The visitors looked set for a point until a free kick in the final minute proved costly again as their former academy player Josh Kerridge converted for 3-2.

Sudbury manager Morsley felt it was their naivety innot taking their chances and then conceding and failing to properly defend those set pieces which cost them.

“The comment I said to the players at the end was they probably deserved what they got,” he said, following their third straight defeat, off the back of crashing out of both the FA Cupand FA Trophy .

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley saw his side lose a third match on the spin on Tuesday nightPicture: Mark Westley

“Anyone who was there would agree we should have been 5-0 up at half-time. We hit the crossbar twice and the post and for 25 minutes we were very impressive.

“Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition though and they took advantage of the fact it was a game they were not in that they had the chance to win and they did very well in the second half.

“It is very, very disappointing but I have been around the game so long and I could see there was naivety in our play in the second half.”

Morsley is looking for a response from his team when they host Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (3pm) as they look to add to their three points from their first two games.

“However poor Witham are to smash seven goals in is pretty impressive,” he said in relation to their opposition’s opening match, which ended 7-0 away from home.

But the game will come too soon for Marley Andrews (calf), Freddie King (knee) and Reece Harris (hamstring). Tom Dettmar will be checked over after a reaction to his knee injury from his cameo outing.

On Tuesday, AFC travel to Hadleigh United in the Suffolk Premier Cup second round (7.45pm).