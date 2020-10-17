After impressing on his debut on Saturday, Mark Morsley believes Colchester United loanee Danny Collinge can provide a key element to get AFC Sudbury ’s season back on track.

The Yellows went into the campaign with their manager setting his stall out for a sustained promotion challenge.

But four games into their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division 2020/21 term they are a point and two places off the bottom, and out of all three cup competitions.

New AFC Sudbury loan signing Danny Collinge in action for Colchester United against Ipswich TownPicture: Richard Blaxhall (42638356)

However, last Thursday’s eye-catching acquisition of ex-England Under-17 defender Collinge , on a loan deal until January, helped provide a much-needed lift.

The 22-year-old left MK Dons before a five-year stay at German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, prior to being recruited by John McGreal for Sky Bet League Two Colchester in July 2019.

The left-footed central defender was still waiting to make his first-team bow, having been playing for the club’s under-23s side, when Morsley asked his old Leiston coaching pal, now U’s boss Steve Ball, for a centre-back.

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley in the technical area earlier this seasonPicture: Mark Westley

Collinge marked his Sudbury debut with a headed goal to start the fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Basildon United on Saturday.

“Danny is clearly a player with great pedigree, technically very good and having spoken to him I feel it will be a great fit,” said Morsley, who thanked Colchester United for their help in completing the deal.

“I have massive respect for the fact he has come and joined up with us as there have been other players from other football clubs who have been a bit fair weather (and stayed).

“He is also not doing just a month to please his manager, he has signed until January.

New AFC Sudbury loan signing Danny CollingePicture: Richard Blaxhall (42638354)

“If he continues to play like he did Saturday I think he will be called back early!”

Morsley hailed the second half at Gardiners Close as the Yellows’ best 45 minutes of the season so far, with the draw ending a run of five defeats in all competitions.

With no fixture this weekend, due to their FA Trophy exit, it also provides a positive platform to approach the home league derby with Bury Town on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Morsley said: “It could be an interesting game as we are coming from polar opposites.

“Bury have been mind-blowingly brilliant, and all credit to Ben Chenery, he is a fantastic manager and getting what he deserves.

“We are in a different situation; we are not in a relegation battle at this moment in time but we are near the bottom.

“I think it will be a sellout and a good game. But local derbies aren’t dictated on form and tactics, they tend to be on adrenaline and who wants it more on the day.”

Bury will have played twice since Sudbury’s last fixture, on Tuesday and Saturday, though with his adrenaline view of the fixture, Morsley is not seeing it as an advantage.

Meanwhile, popular goalkeeper Paul Walker underwent an operation earlier this week to have metal plates and pins inserted to repair the damage of his facial injuries sustained in the FA Cup collision at Stamford .