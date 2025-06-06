Kane Munday is looking forward to showing AFC Sudbury supporters what he is all about after his return to the club was confirmed last week.

The versatile left-footer was highly rated having come through the academy at the MEL Group Stadium.

However, after making just 14 senior appearances he left to join Barking in November 2020 before embarking on spells at Stowmarket Town and Heybridge Swifts.

Kane Munday has agreed to rejoin AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

But after departing the latter at the end of the previous campaign, the 25-year-old is excited to be back wearing a yellow shirt.

“It’s definitely familiar territory but also a lot has changed at the club since I left,” said Munday. “It’s a new challenge for me but it will also be nice to see some familiar faces.

“Not to sound arrogant, but I felt I didn’t really get the chance to find my feet the first time I was with the club.

“I was young then but I know how I play now so I’m looking forward to proving myself.”

Munday also revealed that boss Danny Laws played a key role in convincing him to rejoin the club.

The pair know each other from a successful spell in the academy, while Laws was also part of Mark Morsley’s coaching staff prior to Munday’s departure.

“I was part of a very good Under-18s side and it’s great to see that the club is still bringing through young players,” added Munday.

“With the club being at a higher level than when I was first there, it felt like the right time to go back and push on.

“I had a good chat with Lawsy. I know a few players have left, but he was very clear on what he’s planning to do and what he wants from me. He managed to keep the team up last season and now he wants to build on that.”