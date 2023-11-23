Reuben Swann is looking forward to becoming the next AFC Sudbury Academy player to represent his country after learning of his selection in an 18-strong England Colleges FA Men’s National Team squad for 2023/24.

The 17-year-old Kesgrave-based midfielder is set to follow in the footsteps of striker Freddie King (2019/20), defender or midfielder Amber Provan (2020/21) and goalkeeper Josh Blunkell (2021/22) in gaining international recognition with the ECFA programme.

It comes after he came through a two stage trials process, culminating in a series of matches within regional squads at Shrewsbury College on November 12.

Reuben Swann on the ball for AFC Sudbury’s first team in the FA Cup at Mildenhall Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Swann, who made his debut for the AFC Sudbury first team last March in a 5-0 home victory against Basildon United, will link up with his new national team-mates for their first fixture next weekend, against a Future Elite Sport XI at Beconsfield Town FC.

It will be followed by taking on Independent Schools FA at St George’s Park as part of a two-day training camp at the national centre of excellence over December 13-14.

A third fixture, against Australian Schools at a venue to be confirmed on January 29, will then come ahead of Darin Killpartrick’s squad flying out to Italy to compete in the Roma Caput Mundi tournament from February 25 to March 1.

Reuben Swann scored a screamer for AFC Sudbury from this shot at Mildenhall Town in the FA Cup in early September Picture: Richard Marsham

Swann, who was released from Colchester United’s academy aged 16, said of learning of his selection: “It was really good. I had worked hard throughout the trials and reaped the rewards by getting in.

“Going to Italy will be a really good experience and I’m excited to go out there and play as well as the other games and go to St George’s Park which I’ve never been to before.”

The second-year student, part of the Sudbury side which bowed out of the FA Youth Cup at Leyton Orient in the first round proper at the end of last month, was also thankful to his coaches.

“They’ve been really good, training me and making me improve,” he said, with his two goals and an assist across a series of six matches helping him stand out in the final trials day.

Reuben Swann is congratulated after scoring for AFC Sudbury in the FA Cup at Mildenhall Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Despite not turning 18 until after Christmas, Swann has already made his mark in the first team this season, scoring two stunning goals, first in the 5-0 FA Cup win at Mildenhall Town and then in a Suffolk league derby with Leiston to povide a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw, both in September.

And AFC Sudbury Academy manager Craig Power believes his selection for the England Colleges side is just reward for his abilities and dedication.

“As we know with events like these when there are mass numbers, sometimes players can slip through the net, and I remember Josh Stokes (now at Aldershot Town) did in this last year.

“So I’m really pleased the selectors recognised Reuben and I think it’s just reward for what supporters of the first team have seen of him in glimpses.

“His goal against Leiston was an unbelievable goal and it’s also his reward from doing ever so well in all the academy teams as well, so I'm absolutely delighted for him.”

Of his talents, he said: “He can score goals and break it up. He is probably the most all-round midfielder we’ve had in a while that has gone to the first team, along with Billy Walsh who has just stepped in recently.”

Coaches at the AoC Sport affiliated programmes are able to nominate up to three players – this year with 2006 birth dates only which ruled out a number – for the ECFA national team trials. Sudbury also put forward Jenson Goode and Toby Hurst, who did not make it past the regional stage.

Ali Lambe was the only one of three girls put forward who was fit enough to go and she also progressed to the final stage in Shropshire, representing the south of England, but despite scoring on the day did not gain national squad selection.