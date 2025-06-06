AFC Sudbury’s squad for the 2025/26 season is continuing to take shape with news of another addition.

Last week the Yellows announced that four new players had agreed to join the club ahead of what will be a third straight campaign in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

And now Joe Heron has taken the number of signings to five.

Danny Laws has made another addition to his AFC Sudbury squad. Picture: Mecha Morton

The defender will link up with Sudbury having been part of the Brantham Athletic side that clinched the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title last season.

Heron made a total of 47 appearances last term for a side that was jointly managed by new AFC assistant Tom Austin, scoring five goals in the process.

The 30-year-old also has experience from stints with the likes of Colne Athletic, Stanway Rovers and Brightlingsea Regent.