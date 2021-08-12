After a ‘whirlwind’ pre-season, a new-look AFC Sudbury side will begin their 2021/22 campaign at home to Aveley on Saturday (3pm).

And while recently-appointed joint boss Rick Andrews is expecting plenty of ups and downs, he is confident the next few months will act as a good foundation to achieving the club’s long-term goals.

Since arriving alongside Angelo Harrop on June 21, Andrews has had to juggle the departure of key players such as Joe Whight and Billy Holland alongside bringing in some fresh faces.

New AFC Sudbury joint managers Rick Andrews (left) and Angelo Harrop (right) pictured alongside chairman Andrew Long. Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

A number of those new additions are likely to feature at the weekend, including the quartet of Dan Gilchrist, Connor Smith, Romario Dunne and Cruise Nyadzayo – all of whom have signed in the last week.

Patience will be required as things take time to gel, but Andrews is confident there will be a competitive side taking to the field each week.

“It’s been a whirlwind five or six weeks,” he said. “You’ve got to find your feet at a club and then players leave. At the same time you’re trying to attract players but by the time we’d come in quite a few had sorted deals elsewhere.

“But we were never going to rush – we wanted to make sure every signing improved us. We’re happy with the business we’ve done, especially after bringing in the four lads recently, which gives us some good depth.

“It’s going to be a work in progress, and I’m sure the team that finishes the season will look sharper than the one that starts it.

“We’ll be competitive in every game, but it’s a tough and uncompromising league so we’ll have to be patient.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back to take a couple forward. There is a plan in place that the club is aware of and that’s what we’re working towards. We want to be successful in the long term.”

Andrews is also keen to begin to form a relationship with the club’s supporters, adding: “It would be great to meet them properly. There hasn’t been much of a chance with Covid call-offs and things like that.

“They can ask us whatever they like – it’s their club. We are just caretakers really, trying to put together a team that they can be proud of.”

Meanwhile, young Sudbury striker Freddie King will spend the next month on loan with Harwich & Parkeston.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news