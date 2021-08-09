The new management team at AFC Sudbury of Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop have continued to shape their squad with the arrival of four more news players – taking the number of summer incomings to seven.

On Friday the Yellows announced the signing of forward Romario Dunne, who after leaving Manchester City's academy has turned out for the likes of Hadleigh United, Brightlingsea Regent, Stanway Rovers and Braintree Town.

And he has now been joined at the MEL Group Stadium by three further additions.

AFC Sudbury's four new additions. From left Dan Gilchrist, Connor Smith, Romario Dunne and Cruise Nyadzayo. Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Striker Dan Gilchrist has previously turned out for the likes of Canvey Island, Great Wakering Rovers, Barking and Hullbridge Sports, while defender Connor Smith comes in from Wivenhoe Town.

Meanwhile, attacker Cruise Nyadzayo has most recently been plying his trade down the A134 with neighbouring Bury Town.

Nyadzayo made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Blues during the Covid-19 shortened 2020/21 campaign, scoring two goals in the process.

Sudbury begin the new Isthmian League North Division season on Saturday with a home encounter against Aveley (3pm).

