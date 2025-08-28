Martin McConnell has never been one to shirk a challenge – and that is exactly what he has on his hands following confirmation that he is the new manager of Long Melford.

McConnell has stepped into the void left by Rob Fayers, who recently vacated his role in the dugout at the Skyline Networks Stadium due to work commitments.

The incoming boss has inherited a side that have endured a tough start to life back in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North following the previous season’s relegation.

Martin McConnell (right) with Long Melford chairman Mick Garbi (left) Picture: Long Melford FC

There were at least some reasons for optimism during last weekend’s 2-1 win at Whittlesey Athletic, but prior to that the Villagers had suffered four defeats, including a 6-2 hammering at Haverhill Borough.

But having successfully turned around the fortunes at both Thurston and Old Newton United in the Suffolk & Ipswich League set-up after picking up tricky situations, McConnell is now aiming to repeat the trick at Melford.

“I’ve always been up for a challenge,” said McConnell, who won the Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road with Thurston before guiding Old Newton to the Premier Division title last term.

“It feels like the right time for me to make the step up and see what I can do.

“It looks like a big job and there’s obviously reasons why the club was relegated. It needs a rebuild and that will take some time, but it’s something I’m confident that can be turned around.”

Melford beat Leiston Under-23s 1-0 in the League Challenge Cup last night, but McConnell does not officially take charge until Saturday’s visit of Diss Town (3pm).

Yet he has wasted little time in stamping his mark having already made some additions to the group ahead of the weekend, including experienced forward Andrew Wood, who has previously turned out for the likes of Bury Town, Thetford Town, Mildenhall Town and Walsham-le-Willows.

“It’s about getting together a squad that wants to play for me and wants to play for the club,” he added.

“Successful groups are the ones where everyone is in it together and that’s how you grow.

“I don’t know what has happened at the club before. Maybe it lost its way a little bit in that sense, but we want to put together a squad of players from the area that want to be at the club.”

With only six league matches played, McConnell has the luxury of having plenty of the season still left ahead of him.

And that means there is ample opportunity for Melford to put their slow start behind them, although the new manager has called for realism in terms of targets.

“There’s some big budgets in the league and some teams that look to be doing big things like Framlingham, Kings Park Rangers and Holland,” said McConnell.

“It would be easy to sit here and say we’re looking at the play-offs, but with new players coming in it might take some time to find consistency.

“If we can get ourselves into mid-table over the coming weeks and months then you never know what might happen from there, and we can also build some momentum with a cup run or two.

“It’s important that people remember this is not something that will happen overnight. It’s a project and we’re going to need to be patient.”