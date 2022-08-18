New AFC Sudbury captain Reece Harris believes the nature of Tuesday’s 1-0 home win over Witham Town is a good early indicator as to how his remodelled side are ready to go the distance in the promotion race.

The Yellows made it six points from six from their opening pair of Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixtures, following up on a 4-2 win at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

But while the victory margin was greater at the weekend – against a relegated Rocks side who had Jack McQueen sent off in the 21st minute – it was Tuesday’s gritty-ending display which Harris thought said more about the side’s credentials.

Reece Harris went close to scoring from a free kick against Witham on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

Joshua Pollard’s 38th-minute back post equaliser had responded to East Thurrock going ahead after their red card on Saturday before a quickfire brace from teenage forward Josh Stokes (53’, 58’) then put the Yellows in command of proceedings. Substitute Lionel Ainsworth stretched the lead further in the 72nd minute before the hosts responded with a second in the 90th minute.

It had continued on from a goal-laden pre-season but on Tuesday it was a 39th-minute penalty from Josh Mayhew, after strike partner Nnamdi Nwachuku was upended, which they had to rely on to take all three points at home to Witham.

For all their dominance in large parts they were not able to add a goal from open play, hitting the woodwork twice - through Joe Grimwood (31’) and Josh Stokes (62’) - leading to a nervy finish with a header going close for Witham late on.

Josh Mayhew scored the only goal of the game on Tuesday from the penalty spot to net the Yellows another three points Picture: Mecha Morton

And Harris believes passing that early-season test was an important mental victory in building something special this season.

“It’s been a good start,” he said. “As we saw tonight we were under it for a bit and we managed to dig it out so that is quite pleasing to show we can dig results out as well.

“You are always a bit nervous in pre-season if you’re scoring goals against teams and you eventually get pressure on you and you don’t know if you can handle that at 1-0. But as you saw tonight we managed to grind out a result.”

Having been signed by Mark Morsley from Heybridge Swifts four years ago, he also feels it is the best equipped squad to fulfil the dream of promotion back to Step 3.

Harrison Chatting waltzes through the penalty area but was unable to get his subsequent shot on target to cap a standout home debut Picture: Mecha Morton

“Since I’ve been here in terms of the balance in the side it is the best I have been in for sure,” said the player who has won the division with East Thurrock and also higher-league promotion with Braintree Town.

“I think we have got a mixture of everything in the squad. People can score goals, from all over the pitch, and we’ve got balance in terms of youth as well.

“There are times when I have been here when we’ve gone top heavy on the youth side whereas we have a good balance here now.

Nnamdi Nwachuku, one of the new signings at Sudbury, hooks the ball back in the penalty area on Tuesday to try and lose his marker Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve got players with experience but that can still do a job. They aren’t too experienced coming here to just sit around and not really put the effort in. Everyone is hungry and that is refreshing to see.”

Tuesday was his first home game since being appointed captain by Rick Andrews, taking over the mantle from young defender Joe Grimwood, who will be the 31-year-old’s deputy.

Joe Grimwood, who is now vice-captain, sees his header come back off the upright on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

And although he admitted it was not something he had put himself forward for, he was ready to answer the call.

“Obviously Joe was skipper last year and speaking to them I think they just wanted someone who was at the club for a while that is that little bit older and for Joe to just focus on his game,” he said.

“Having Joe as vice-captain as well is obviously a boost as he’s playing next to me. That balance between us is quite nice.

“I think it is just one of those progression things where I have been here a while and with Rick coming in last year and probably seeing in terms of how I am with the group that maybe we can affect it. It is a good balance with me and Joe there.”

Harris was instrumental in throwing his body on the line late on to help block a shot to preserve their first clean sheet, and he is enjoying a more defensive role than previously used to in his career at left-back.

“To be honest as I am getting older that is the natural progression,” he said. “I think I have got that experience now to pick and choose when and how I can effect the game. I am enjoying it.”

Tuesday’s contest had been played out in front of popstar Olly Murs who was in the crowd watching his cousin Joshua Pollard, one of Sudbury’s summer signings.

But the attention now turns to Saturday's home Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round tie with divisional rivals Stowmarket Town (3pm).

The sides met at the second qualifying round stage last season with Sudbury eventually getting through via a late Romario Dunne goal in a 1-0 win in the replay, having played out a goalless draw at The MEL Group Stadium.

It was a result which kick-started a memorable run to the first round proper and a televisied BBC home tie with near neighbours Colchester United.

And Harris, who would love to lead the side on another good foray in the famous old competition is looking forward to locking horns with Stow once again.

"Hopefully Saturday is a bit more football being played by both sides and the best team wins," he said.

"It would be great to go on another cup run.

"Obviously I know there will be people round the club saying the league is the main thing but I'm a proponent of any game you win you take that momentum into the next game.

"For me personally, I think if we win Saturday that momentum carries us straight through into the league."

He added: "It is going to be good and I think we personally thrive off teams that are going to come and play."