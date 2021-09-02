After stepping up a division from Woodbridge Town, Alfie Stronge is relishing the challenge of fighting for the number one jersey at AFC Sudbury.

The 22-year-old kept a clean sheet on his debut, in a 3-0 home win against Coggeshall Town on Monday, but being cup-tied for this weekend means he now has to watch James Askew stake his claim.

The latter did not concede himself as the Yellows won 1-0 at Brentwood Town, also in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Divsion, on Saturday.

Alfie Stronge, pictured ahead of making his debut for AFC Sudbury against Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

But concerns over not having a senior goalkeeper available for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup first round qualifying tie at Bedfordshire-based Potton United (3pm) – with Ipswich Town loanee Lewis Ridd having returned with a knee injury and Luca Collins departed – was said to be behind the change.

Stronge, who has previously played for academy sides at Colchester United and Dagenham & Redbridge, became the club’s 11th summer signing when the announcement was made on Monday morning.

It ended a five-year spell at Woodbridge Town, where he lifted the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title and Suffolk Senior Cup in 2017/18 before finishing as Premier Division runners-up the following season.

The AFC Sudbury and Coggeshall Town teams emerge from the tunnel, including new Sudbury goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, to a guard of honour from some youth players Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury (50736262)

“It all happened quite quickly,” he said of the move across Suffolk. “We played Kirkley at Woodbridge on Tuesday and Rick (Andrews, joint manager) and Danny (Potter, goalkeeper coach) came to watch and the seven-day (approach) went in on Wednesday.

“I came and spoke to Rick and Angelo (Harrop, joint manager) on Thursday and was impressed with everything they had to say about the club and what they want for the season.

“On Friday I agreed to sign, Saturday I had to fufil my Woodbridge fixture and then on bank holiday Monday I’m playing.”

As well as producing a fine near-post save early in the second half against Coggeshall he was also able to lay claim to setting up the third goal for Dan Gilchrist with a long kick late on.

He said: “It couldn’t have been a much better start.”

Alfie Stronge makes a flying save from at Long Melford during his Woodbridge Town days Picture: Phil Morley

With former Sudbury academy ‘keeper Askew also eager for first-team football he knows he has a fight on his hands to get a run in the side going forwards.

But it is a challenge the Stanway-based stopper believes will bring the best out of him.

He said: “James seems like a great guy and he was very supportive of me going in today. Obviously everyone wants to play football and unfortunately there is only one spot for a goalkeeper but we will push each other and it is good to have the competition.”

He added: “Obviously Danny has a lot of experience in the game and I can learn a lot from him going forward.

“You obviously want to test yourself at the highest level and Sudbury is definitely a competitive side in this league; it’s good to be playing at this level.”

Andrews said of his latest addition: “We have looked at him in the past when I was at Stow and obviously he is a very good signing.

“We want to build a mentality that nobody is guaranteed to be playing every week and we’re getting there slowly but surely.”

Bennett impresses on U's debut

Meanwhile, former AFC Sudbury player Liam Bennett made his senior debut for Cambridge United in Tuesday's 4-1 home victory against Oxford United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

As well as drawing plenty of praise for his standout display on social media, the Great Cornard-based player also impressed his manager, Mark Bonner.

“Liam Bennett has been with us a long time last season, and a lot of pre-season and Mamadou Jobe is the same, a lot of pre-season but missed a bit through Covid which set him back a little back, but those two have done really well," the head coach told reporters following Tuesday's victory.

He added: “I’ve just said to the four boys that made their debuts tonight, we’ve just presented them with their shirts, and like you say to all of them all the time, make sure it’s not the last time you wear one.”

The U's senior development phase coach Pete Gill has told the Cambridge News that they are looking to find a suitable National League club for Bennett to get some first-team football at.

