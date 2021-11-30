New coach Tom Bigg said the time is right for Suffolk Ladies cricket team to be challenging for trophies once again.

The 29-year-old, who takes over from Andrew Blanchard, said he believes he will bring a wealth of experience as well as adaptability and honesty to the role.

Bigg, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and now lives in Great Cornard, outside Sudbury, is a Level 3 qualified coach who said he has a constant drive to improve.

Tom Bigg, who plays for Long Melford, is taking over the coaching of Suffolk Ladies Picture: Contributed

He currently works as a self-employed sports coach for TRB Coaching, Gipping Valley and Thurston Sports Partnership, Norwich City and Essex CCC.

From January he will be working full-time as a sports coach at New Hall School in Chelmsford.

He has previously been involved in the Suffolk coaching set up, as a support coach and manager for Suffolk Under-15 boys between 2010 and 2012.

He was then lead coach of West Suffolk District U13 Boys and West Suffolk U11 Girls, and support coach of Suffolk U12 Boys and U11 Girls.

Between 2013 and 2015 Tom was lead coach of Essex U17 girls, as well as support coach for the U17 Boys.

He was support coach for the Essex Women’s 1st XI and Girls’ U11 squad from 2014 until 2016.

Since 2015 he has been lead coach of the Essex Girls’ U13 squad and from 2017-2019 was lead coach of the Essex Girls’ U12 squad.

Bigg, who plays for Long Melford in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, outlined why he was attracted to the post.

“The Suffolk team has a great blend of youth and experience with the chance to work with some fantastic players, to build on last year’s third place in the T20 competitions, as well as the opportunity to work in an enthusiastic coaching structure that should play to my strengths,” he said.

“It’s a huge honour for me personally to take charge of my home county, where I have lived all my life, that has had great success in the past, and I feel that the time is very much right for Suffolk to be challenging for trophies once again.”

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote said: “Tom’s appointment provides another example of the value we are placing in our Women's and Girls’ section of Suffolk cricket.

“The pathway remains open and strong with a head coach steeped in experience, though young in age.

"Together, with our captain, Natalie Samuels, the pair will embark on shaping the future of Suffolk cricket in both the ECB T20 competition and the East of England 50-over competitions.”