Nnamdi Nwachuku believes a strong winning mentality held within the AFC Sudbury squad has been behind their flying start to the season.

The 27-year-old striker, who came through the youth ranks at Reading and Colchester United, has made an instant impact at The MEL Group Stadium, scoring 22 goals in just 19 appearances.

Nwachuku passed the 20-goal mark with a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Wroxham, before scoring again in Tuesday’s 4-2 home win over Hashtag United, a pair of victories which took the Yellows to within just two points of Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Lowestoft Town.

Nnamdi Nwachuku passed the 20-goal mark for the season on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Rick Andrews’ men hold the only unbeaten record left in the division and know that another brace of wins in their next two games, at home to Grays Athletic (Saturday, 3pm) and away to Heybridge Swifts (Tuesday, 7.45pm), would guarantee them being top ahead of a mouth-watering clash with Lowestoft on November 19.

Nwachuku’s goalscoring exploits have grabbed a lot of the headlines for the promotion-chasing Yellows so far this season, but the frontman is keen to highlight what has been a collective effort from his fellow players and staff.

“Absolutely, it’s been a really good start,” he said. “We’ve not had a defeat in the league this season.

Nnamdi Nwachuku celebrates scoring one of his 22 goals for AFC Sudbury this term Picture: Richard Marsham

“From minute one when I had the call to come here I could see I was joining a winning side and that is something which really resonated with me and what I stand for.

“It’s a good place and a good environment to come to as well and meeting the manager Rick, he’s a winner himself.

“Looking in the group chat everyone’s really excited and preparing mentally and physically has been a priority for us.

“With the games that are coming up the atmosphere has definitely shifted. There’s a calmness, everyone is serious and up for business and that attitude is amazing to see.

“Hopefully we can go out there and make the fans proud and put in some good performances and then take that into the next hard game.”

After leaving Colchester in 2015, it was at Coggeshall Town where Nwachuku showed his talents in front of goal, netting more than 130 times to help the Essex side to

three consecutive promotions and from the Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs in the space of three years.

Spells at Welling United and Marlow followed for the striker before joining AFC in the summer, and with 22 goals already to his name this term he is just one short of matching his tally at previous club Marlow last season.

“As a striker it is your job to convert the chances, but I wouldn’t say I’ve taken the majority of chances I’ve had,” Nwachuku said. “I’m playing in a hungry side that wants to keep going and that takes a bit of pressure off me, knowing that we’ll create more chances.

“It’s a blessing for me to be in this side and long may it continue.

“I’ve been in this league for a few years with Coggeshall and then on the Southern side with Marlow.

“I’m hoping with this Sudbury side I can do something I’ve never done before and win this league.”

AFC Sudbury will be offering free entry to under-16s for Saturday's league encounter against Grays Athletic.