AFC Sudbury relinquished top spot in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division after conceding a late goal to draw 2-2 with Heybridge Swifts on Saturday.

The Yellows looked on course to pick up another three points at the MEL Group Stadium, as Harrison Chatting's 51st-minute strike had put them 2-1 up.

Nnamdi Nwachuku opened the scoring on five minutes with his 34th goal of the season, before an Ollie Brown own goal nine minutes before the break made it 1-1.

Newmarket Town celebrate one of their eight goals in Saturday's 8-1 win against Whitton United Picture: Mark Westley

Chatting regained Sudbury's advantage early on in the second half, and it was a lead Rick Andrews' side held up until added time, as Rob Harvey equalised in the 92nd minute for the Swifts.

Title rivals Hashtag United recorded their 16th straight league win with a 2-1 victory at New Salamis to move above AFC and to the summit, and are one point clear, with the North Division's top two set to face off at Bowers & Pitsea's Len Salmon Stadium this weekend.

Elsewhere in the North Division, a quick-fire double helped third-placed Lowestoft Town to a 2-0 victory away at Tilbury.

Jake Reed broke the deadlock for the Trawlerboys on 63 minutes, before Harry Donovan put through his own net less than a minute later.

Under-18s captain Oscar Dean opens his account for Newmarket Town's first team Picture: Mark Westley

Felixstowe & Walton United, in fourth, continued their push for another tilt at the play-offs with a 2-1 win on the road at Maldon & Tiptree.

Michael Finneran fired the Essex hosts in front after 33 minutes, but the Seasiders rallied after the break and a brace from Joshua Hitter wrapped up the points.

Stowmarket Town dropped to seventh after a 2-1 defeat away at Witham Town in Chris Casement's second game as manager.

Substitute Craig Parker cancelled out Michael Bareck's first-half opener with a goal in the 80th minute, but Bareck grabbed his and Witham's second straight after the restart to go back in front.

Jordan Foster battles for possession for Newmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

Bury Town have slipped to 10th in the table after a 1-0 defeat at East Thurrock United, with Alex Fernandez's 57th-minute goal separating the two sides.

Up into the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, second-placed Leiston played out a 0-0 draw away at fellow promotion contenders Coalville Town.

The Blues are now five points behind leaders Tamworth but have three games in hand to overturn that deficit on the sole automatic promotion spot.

Harvey Norman tries to win the ball back for Debenham LC during Saturday's clash with leaders Heacham Picture: Mark Bullimore

Meanwhile, Luke Brown opened his account for Needham Market in their 3-1 home defeat to Ilkeston Town at the weekend.

Brown put the Marketmen in front after 20 minutes, before the visitors replied with a hat-trick from ex-Premier League striker Leroy Lita.

Kevin Horlock's side have dropped one place to 17th and are two points clear of the bottom four.

Debenham LC's Luke Dunn battles for possession Picture: Mark Bullimore

Into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Thetford Town, who were not in action at the weekend, have seen their lead at the top cut to four points by Ipswich Wanderers.

Second-placed Wanderers racked up their seventh straight win with a 4-0 victory away at Lakenheath, thanks to a Jamie Eaton-Collins hat-trick and a goal from Lewis Kincaid.

Woodbridge Town moved up to third in the table after a 3-0 triumph at Ely City, where Kade Ivatt, Mark Ray and Taylor Southgate all found the target.

Elsewhere, top six sides Mildenhall Town and Harleston Town played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

The Hall led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Kieran Twinn's 25th-minute strike, before a pair of Rob Turner penalties put the visitors in front after the break.

Mildenhall had been reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Josh Pope was sent off after the first penalty was awarded, but despite the numerical disadvantage got back on level terms through Tanner Call with 20 minutes to go.

Haverhill Rovers climbed off the bottom of the Premier Division after a 2-1 win at Fakenham Town, with a 90th-minute penalty from captain Ryan Weaver sealing their second win of the campaign.

Earlier on, Ashley Jarvis headed the hosts 1-0 up after 28 minutes, before Ola Bello equalised for Rovers on the stroke of half-time.

The gap to safety and 18th place remains at 15 points for Marc Benterman's side after Brantham Athletic beat Mulbarton Wanderers 4-3.

A seven-goal thriller saw the lead change hands several times, with Brantham going in front after just two minutes thanks to James Lee, before Mulbarton struck twice to edge 2-1 in front by half-time.

A Liam Riley penalty, Lee's second and a Jose Santa De La Paz strike completed the comeback for the Imps as they went 4-2 up and, despite conceding a third, held on through a nervy 10 minutes of added time to pick up all three points.

Whitton United now occupy bottom spot in the Premier Division after they were thumped 8-1 at Newmarket Town on Saturday.

A Matt Hayden hat-trick and goals from Ben Robinson, Lewis Whitehead, Callum Chambers-Shaw, Tommy Williams and under-18s captain Oscar Dean completed the rout for the Jockeys.

Long Melford grabbed a late equaliser to draw 3-3 at home with Sheringham in a back and forth clash at Stoneylands.

After going a goal behind, the Villagers hit back with goals from Ryan Gibbs and Jacob Brown to take the lead.

Sheringham regained their advantage with two strikes to go 3-2 in front, before Carlos Lazar netted an equaliser in the 90th minute.

Walsham-le-Willows lost ground on their bid for the top 10 after a 2-1 defeat at Norwich United, while Hadleigh United have dropped to fifth after losing 2-1 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.

Meanwhile, Tom White came off the bench to score for Halstead Town in their 1-1 draw at Ilford in the Essex Senior League Premier Division.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, AFC Sudbury Reserves kicked off the weekend with a 3-0 win at home against Diss Town on Friday night.

Dylan Kirk, Bobby Rea and Reuben Swann all struck for the in-form Yellows, who played with 10 men after Mustafa Hussain's red card, but have now won nine and drawn one of their last 10 games.

It is a run which has propelled AFC up to seventh in the table and now only four points off of the top five and the play-off spots.

Title contenders Framlingham Town bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory away at Holbeach United.

Alex Ling grabbed the winner for the Castlemen, who had gone three games without a win heading into the weekend, and are now in second place.

Leaders Heacham remain a point clear at the top, and with a game in hand, after running out 4-0 winners at Debenham LC at the weekend.

Cornard United were also on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline as they were beaten at home by Huntingdon Town, a result which also meant they dropped out of the play-off spots and into sixth place.

Whittlesey Athletic have replaced them in fifth spot after winning 4-0 at Leiston Reserves, while fourth-placed Downham Town also occupy a play-off place after seeing off Haverhill Borough with four unanswered goals.

Midweek fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Tuesday, February 21

Endeavour Automobile Suffolk Premier Cup

Hadleigh United v Long Melford

Stowmarket Town v Lakenheath

Kirkley & Pakefield v Bury Town

Ipswich Wanderers v Woodbridge Town

Needham Market v Felixstowe & Walton United

Haverhill Rovers v Lowestoft Town

Ipswich Town XI v Leiston (match being played at Leiston)

Mildenhall Town v AFC Sudbury

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ely City v Norwich United

Peter Butcher Trophy

Halstead Town v Romford

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Diss Town v Haverhill Borough