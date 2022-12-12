AFC Sudbury left it late with two goals in the last five minutes to come from behind and beat Maldon & Tiptree 2-1 at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday.

The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table toppers trailed 1-0 to former AFC man Laste Dombaxe's fourth-minute opener, as the visitors from Essex threatened to hand the hosts a first home defeat of the campaign.

But Rick Andrews' men had other ideas with Josh Mayhew coming off the bench to equalise for the Yellows after 86 minutes, before Josh Stokes struck just two minutes later to complete the comeback.

Josh Stokes scored the winner for AFC Sudbury in Saturday's 2-1 comeback victory over Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Mark Westley

The victory keeps Sudbury four points clear at the top of the North Division table, with nearest title rivals Hashtag United also winning at the weekend.

Stowmarket Town are up to third in the North Division after recording a 3-1 win away at Heybridge Swifts, with two goals in the final 15 minutes helping extend their unbeaten league run to 14 games.

Jack Wilkinson opened the scoring midway through the first half for Stow, but Heybridge, who started the game in third place, equalised through Ross Wall on 63 minutes.

The Maldon keeper swipes at a shot during Saturday's clash with AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

Marlon Agyakwa regained the lead for the Old Gold & Blacks after 75 minutes, before Ed Upson wrapped up the points with Stow's third goal four minutes from time to hand Heybridge their first home defeat of the season.

Paul Musgrove's men can climb up to second with a victory at Tilbury on Tuesday (7.45pm), ahead of hosting leaders Sudbury at Greens Meadow on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, it was a mostly quiet weekend with the cold weather forcing many games to be called off, including the Suffolk derby between Felixstowe & Walton United and Bury Town, as well as Lowestoft Town's scheduled clash with Basildon United.

Sakariya Hassan on the ball for AFC Sudbury at the weekend Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, Needham Market's Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central home tie with AFC Rushden & Diamonds was also postponed, following a pitch inspection at Bloomfields.

Leiston have dropped one place to third in the table after losing 2-1 at Nuneaton Borough, who have replaced them in second.

Charlie Dowd and Luke Benbow both found the target in the opening 10 minutes to hand Nuneaton a 2-0 lead, with Will Davies pulling one back for Leiston early on in the second half.

The defeat ended Leiston's 16 game unbeaten run in all competitions, which dated back to their 3-1 loss at league rivals Needham in the Emirates FA Cup back in September.

Into the Thurlow Nunn League, the entire Premier Division programme of fixtures was wiped out by the weather, while only one game went ahead in the First Division North.

Debenham LC came from a goal behind twice to win 3-2 away at Norwich CBS and climb off the bottom of the First Division North table, with Reece Golding scoring a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

After falling behind during the first half, the Hornets battled back in the second half with Sam Cole equalising on 61 minutes, before CBS went 2-1 in front with six minutes to go.

But it was a memorable finale for interim boss Joel Windsor as Brad Austin got Debenham back on level terms again with a free kick on 90 minutes, and Golding bagged the winner in added time.

Midweek fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Monday, December 12

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central

Redditch United v Needham Market

Tuesday, December 13

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Tilbury v Stowmarket Town