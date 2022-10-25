AFC Sudbury underlined their promotion credentials with a impressive display in a 1-0 victory over rivals Felixstowe & Walton United at The MEL Group Stadium tonight.

They peppered the visitors' goal throughout but the breakthrough they clearly deserved did not arrive until the 81st minute though as substitute Nnamdi Nwachuku despatched a low cross for his 17th goal of the season.

The three points lifted Sudbury up to third in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, level on points with second-placed Felixstowe, having played two games less.

Nnamdi Nwachuku provides the breakthrough for AFC Sudbury against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Mecha Morton

It was the fifth straight game former Reading and Colchester United trainee Nwachuku had scored in with seven coming in that run alone for the summer signing from Marlow.

His late goal, also in the 81st minute, at Basildon United on Saturday had kept the Yellows' unbeaten start to the season intact in a 2-2 draw going into their Suffolk derby.

But manager Rick Andrews had been force to withdraw his main marksman from his teamsheet this evening after the Reading-based player did not make it to the ground in time for kick-off, with Josh Mayhew replacing him. Lionel Ainsworth was the man who had come into the side, initially in Mayhew's place.

Nnamdi Nwachuku celebrates putting AFC Sudbury ahead Picture: Mecha Morton

Felixstowe showed four changes from their 4-0 home win over Hashtag United with former AFC Sudbury midfielder Callum Harrison, Leon Ottley-Gooch, George Clarke all unavailable and Zak Brown dropping to the bench. Milo Grimes, Tom Maycock, Samuel Ford and Ollie Canfer came with the line-up featuring six former Yellows.

The hosts burst out of the traps with a Reece Harris corner threatening to go in before a lunging clearance while Josh Stokes found the side-netting from the edge of the area inside the opening five minutes.

Felixstowe's first chance arrived in the 10th minute but home debutant David Hughes, signed following his release from higher-league Aveley, comfortably dived on Callum Bennett's angled effort.

David Hughes kept a clean sheet on his AFC Sudbury home debut Picture: Mecha Morton

His goal kick went through to his opposite number with Callum Robinson kicking it against Mayhew and relieved to see the Sudbury attacker fail to make anything of the loose ball.

Nnamdi Nwachuku wheels away to celebrate his goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury's pressure following the frantic start began to increase with Harris' corners continuing to prove dangerous while Ainsworth should have made Robinson work more after being presented with a sight of goal from the edge of the area.

Ben Hunter was next to try his luck but shot straight at Robinson from 25 yards.

Up the other end Ollie Brown did well to head out for a corner with Charlie Warren looking to get on a dangerous Samuel Ford cross.

Josh Stokes bursts forward for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury soon began asking their own questions again though with Robinson fumbling a deep Ainsworth free kick round the post before he fisted away another corner under his crossbar.

Stokes was proving a real menace for Stuart Ainsley down the hosts' right-hand side and sent three efforts wide after beating him while Ainsworth had a shot blocked in the area.

There was no doubt Sudbury had been the dominant side but they had failed to really test their former goalkeeper Robinson.

After seeing a Harris free kick whizz wide of his near post he was called into action within four minutes of the second half though, coming off his line to block Harrison Chatting's effort running on to a chipped pass.

The home pressure continued with Stokes firing into the side-netting after a Harris cross bounced through to him.

Felixstowe almost took the lead from a 57th minute free kick but Hughes got down well to push Ford's left-sided free kick round his far post.

It came in a better spell of pressure for the visitors with Bill Holland having a shot charged down.

Sudbury continued to knock on the door though with Robinson fisting away a Harris free kick and having to push a low Stokes effort after a jinking run from deep round his post.

In the 67th minute Ainsworth also went close after cutting inside the area and firing just past the left-hand post.

Three minutes later Andrews sent on Nwachuku, who already had 16 goals, for Mayhew in the hope he could be the man to provide the breakthrough.

He was almost found by a low Stokes cross soon after but it was just a bit too far ahead of the former Colchester United professional.

The chance he had been waiting for arrived in the 77th minute but from a slick one-two with Stokes he fired the return pass well over the bar from 12 yards out.

The Seasiders went close a few minutes later with Warren's effort trickling past the far post.

Hunter fired fiercely down the throat of Robinson before the breakthrough moment finally arrived for the hosts in the 81st minute.

This time Nwachuku made no mistake after being picked out by Harris' low pass from the left, sweeping home from the middle of the area to the bottom left corner.

The Yellows went in search of a killer second with Harris finding the side netting from a wide free kick while a Stokes effort clipped a defender on its way over.

Up the other end substitute Zak Brown sent a header harmlessly wide.

Brown was then shown a straight red card in the fourth minute of stoppage time for bouncing a ball off Harris' header on the pitch with the final whistle following.

On this evidence, Sudbury look like a side that will take some stopping as they look to achieve their season target of securing Step 3 football.

AFC Sudbury: Hughes, Brown, Harris, Hunter, Grimwood, Pollard, Stokes, Turner, Mayhew (Nwachuku 69') Chatting, Ainsworth (Andrews 82'). Unused subs: Shaw, Stronge, Cocklin.

Booked: None.

Felixstowe: Robinson, Benntt, Ainsley, Holland, Grimes, Whight, Maycock (Howell 59'), Aitkens, Ford (Brown 71'), Canfer, Warren. Unused subs: Blackburn, Haynes-Brown, Porter.

Booked: Holland 47', Warren 62', Ainsley 68', Canfer 76'.

Sent off: Brown (90+4')

Attendance: 320

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Josh Stokes. Gave experienced full-back Stuart Ainsley a torrid time and the only thing lacking from his standout display was a goal.