A magnificent opening partnership of 177 between Darren Batch and Ned Overbury saw Sudbury (256-1) reel in their target during last weekend’s nine-wicket win at Copdock & Old Ipswichian (255-8).

It was Batch’s 22nd century in his 299th match for the first team, while Overbury scored his maiden half century at the level as the pair produced a well-paced chase to wrap up the victory with 11 balls to spare.

It continued a positive start to the season for Sudbury – this win made it three from three, the same record as champions Sawston & Babraham and new boys Downham Stow, who the Talbots travel to face on Saturday (11am).

Copdock won the toss and had little hesitation in choosing to bat, but there were early wickets for both James Poulson and Freddie Cloud.

Poulson in particular set the tone for a solid performance with the ball, with figures of 1-10 from his first six overs.

As is often the case for the teams he plays in, Sam Arthurton was the leading light for the home team with the bat, and he reached his half century from 67 balls. He was supported by Jacob Marston and Chris Swallow, with whom he shared 50 partnerships, and his seemingly inevitable century was brought up from 108 deliveries.

Arthurton continued throughout the innings before being bowled in the last over; his 146 was particularly impressive in the context of a team score of 255-8, with Swallow’s 26 the only other individual score above 19.

Such an individual effort would often have led to a higher team score and Sudbury were reasonably confident at halfway, with Cloud finishing with three wickets, Nic Smit on his final appearance for the club taking two and Ben Reece snared one.

Overbury and Batch made a solid start to the Sudbury reply, reaching 43 from eight overs against the dangerous Andy Hanby and Raj Singh.

While Overbury was given a couple of lives off the bowling of Tom Harper when Copdock turned to spin, he reached his first EAPL half century from the final ball before drinks and the score was 104-0 at halfway.

Batch reached his half century shortly afterwards and both batters upped the tempo when required, skillfully putting pressure on the home attack.

Overbury was then run out for 87 just as thoughts were starting to turn to a rare 10-wicket victory, but a stand of 177 had certainly made the task much easier for the rest of his team.

Captain Adam Jones continued his superb early season form with 36 not out from 32 balls but Batch was the star of the show, carrying his bat for 117 not out and guiding his side home, appropriately scoring the winning runs off the first ball of the penultimate over.

Meanwhile, Sudbury II (328-7) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Copdock & Old Ipswichian II (222) by 106 runs in their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One clash at Friars Street.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sudbury posted an imposing total from their allotted 45 overs.

Opener Alex Lack anchored the innings with 147 off 143 balls, including 17 fours and three sixes. He received solid support from Keelan Waldock (43 off 38), Stuart Whitehart (30 off 25) and Dominic Crame (30 off 23), helping Sudbury maintain a brisk scoring rate throughout.

Copdock’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with Billy Foyster (3-75) and Archie Miller (1-42) among the wicket-takers.

In response, the visitors were bowled out in 43.4 overs. Despite some resistance, they fell short of the target, handing Sudbury a comprehensive victory.

In Division Seven, Sudbury III (232-5) suffered a narrow five-wicket defeat to Boxted (233-5) in a high-scoring encounter at Gestinthorpe on Saturday.

After being put in to bat, Sudbury posted a competitive total from their 45 overs.

Opener Alex Ray led the charge with a composed 79 off 95 balls, including seven fours and a six. He was well supported by Ron Batch (40 off 64) and Ashton Platt, who provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 35 from 30 deliveries.

Boxted’s Richard Springett was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4-38 in his 10 overs.

In response, Boxted chased down the target in 44 overs.