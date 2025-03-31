Outgoing manager Gary Monti said he felt he had taken Cornard United as far as he could with ‘very limited resources’ but is up for one more challenge before retiring.

His looming departure at the ninth-placed Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club was made public via a club statement from chairman Tom Clark on Thursday.

It came after the former Southend Manor and Wivenhoe Town manager had ended a 28-year exile from Step 5 football at Blackhouse Lane by winning promotion via the First Division North play-offs last term in his first full season in charge.

Cornard Untied Manager Gary Monti is set to depart Blackhouse Lane at the end of the season, having arrived in November 2023 Picture: Mark Bullimore

The man who succeeded Jack Wignall in November 2023 looking to reawaken what he saw as ‘a sleeping giant’ will oversee the last four games of their return campaign in the Premier Division, with the top-half finish he had targeted looking very likely, before moving on.

Asked when and why he had made the decision, he said: “Probably halfway through the season, to be honest. I knew that the resources at the club were very limited and we'd taken them as far as we could really.

“We went on a fantastic run, I think we lost once in 20 games up to recently, and if you were a club looking to progress to the next level that would have been the time to maybe add one or two experienced players to get you to that level.

Cornard United players and management celebrate promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after a 28-year absence after they defeated Holland FC in the First Division North Play-Off Final Picture: Cornard United FC

“I'm not blaming the club for one minute, they've got to live by whatever means they've got, but it's just a little bit frustrating for my part that you couldn't give it that extra push to get up to the next level, because it's certainly achievable.

“If we'd have had a better start to the season I think we would have been right up there anyway, but it's just unfortunate it took us a while to get used to the pace of the next level and get that impetus going.

“Like I say, there's nothing against the club, unfortunately they don't get the biggest crowds and they haven't got massive sponsors and that just holds whoever back a little bit.”

After losing 2-0 at third-placed Ely City on Saturday, Cornard are seven points off the final play-off spot, occupied by a Mulbarton Wanderers side whom they have a game in hand on and travel to on Saturday (3pm).

Gary Monti (centre) has confirmed his backroom team are set to leave Cornard United with him as he targets ‘one more challenge’ Picture: Mecha Morton

And Monti, who confirmed his assistant John Thackray and coaches Joe Stevens and Pete Travers will also be departing with him with a view to potentially turning up with him elsewhere, wants to finish with a flourish.

He said: “We do want to finish on a high and get as close to making the play-offs as we can.

“We could still make them but it would be a tall order now. We'd have to win every game and hope the teams above us drop points.

Gary Monti led Cornard United to promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North in his first season in charge Picture: Mecha Morton

“If we finish just outside the play-offs, that's a fantastic season.

“I remember saying at the start of the season that if we finish top half that'll be a good season, so we've done well.”

He added: “To be fair, we've got a great bunch of lads and a great team there. It's just our discipline hasn't been that special over the last few weeks, starting at the Walsham game, and that's probably cost us more than not getting extra players in, really.

“We ended up with eight men against Walsham a few weeks back, so obviously then suspensions came in and that's weakened us because we haven't got the strength in-depth.”

But with Cornard having languished towards the bottom of the division below for most of the decade that preceded him coming in, Monti admitted he is proud of what they have collectively achieved.

“I'm proud of what we've done, but it's not just me, it's the backroom staff, I've got a great backroom staff, we all get on,” he said.

“The players have been fantastic, they've fought and battled in every game and it's not just me that's done it, we've done it all together. So, yes, we are proud of it, but we could do it again somewhere else as well.”

On his next move, he has not ruled out retirement but does have the hunger to take on one more challenge with his trusted backroom team.

“To be fair, I've had a couple of conversations with people, but there's nothing set in stone at the moment,” he said.

“I'll give it a bit of time and see what comes up, another challenge or early retirement. I'm getting on a bit but I would like another challenge to get my teeth into.”