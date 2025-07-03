Paddy Sadler believes that now is the right time for him to pass over the role of Sudbury’s first-team captain to Adam Jones on a permanent basis.

It is a position that Sadler has held for a number of years, with the bowler having overseen the transition of a ageing squad that won back-to-back East Anglian Premier League titles in 2017 and 2018 to the more youthful-looking group that currently sits third at the halfway point in 2025.

However, a fractured ankle suffered towards the back end of last season – coupled with an arm fracture sustained on the eve of the current campaign – has limited Sadler’s playing time in recent months.

Paddy Sadler has stepped down as Sudbury skipper. Picture: Mark Westley

Jones has led the team in his absence, and the Kiwi has seemingly relished the responsibility.

The right-hander has recorded five centuries from 11 Premier League outings this season, with his overall run tally of 908 more than 200 clear of the current second best total in the division.

And it is a combination of those two factors that has brought Sadler to the conclusion that a switch will suit all parties.

Adam Jones is the new permanent Sudbury captain. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Adam stepped up last year and he also captained the team at the start of this season,” said Sadler, who made his decision following the two-wicket home loss at the hands of Great Witchingham at the weekend (see page 30 for more).

“I’ve loved being captain and it’s been a big part of me, but I just sensed that it was the right thing to do.

“The injuries have left me searching for a little bit of form and fitness, whereas Adam has been flying.

“He just loves cricket, first and foremost, and he has had such a positive impact on the team.

“He’s having an unbelievable season and I cannot speak highly enough of him, both as a cricketer and as a person.

“We’ve had a little dip in the last couple of weeks so now feels like the right time for Adam to lead us to make sure we finish the second half of the season on a high.”

Sadler will continue in his role as club captain, but on match days he will now be free to focus on his own performances.

The injuries have left Sadler searching for some momentum since his return, but he is hopeful that he can start to get things back on track.

He added: “It was a real setback to fracture my arm so soon after fracturing my ankle, but I do feel like I’m getting there.

“Fitness-wise I feel fine, it’s the form element that I’m looking to build now.

“ If you’re not bowling well it’s tough to get the overs you need because the ball rightly goes to the boys that deserve it.

“Hopefully it will come and it will be nice the next time I play to have someone else throw me the ball and show me they believe in me, rather than me second guessing as captain if it’s right to bring myself in.

“If picked, I’m looking forward to getting out there and having a positive impact on the team in other ways instead of being a captain.”

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, a Jones-led Sudbury will seek to return to winning ways on Saturday when they welcome second-from-bottom Mildenhall to Friars Street (11am).