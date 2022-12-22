The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division’s most potent attack will come up against its meanest defence when AFC Sudbury host neighbouring Bury Town on Tuesday (1pm).

The table-topping Yellows have found the back of the net on 48 occasions so far this term, 11 more than any other side in the division.

As for the visiting Blues, they will make the short journey down the A134 having shipped only 11 goals.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews. Picture: Mecha Morton

With that in mind Rick Andrews is well aware his side may have to show plenty of patience in front of what is hoped will be a bumper crowd at the MEL Group Stadium, although it is something his players are having to become accustomed to.

“We’re coming up against that sort of challenge most weekends at the moment,” he said.

“The players have been told to expect it but to show some patience and believe in our style of football because we’re top for a reason.

AFC Sudbury have already faced Bury Town on two occasions this season. Picture: Richard Marsham

“It’s no fluke that we’ve won games late on this season. That isn’t because of superior fitness level, it’s because we’ve stayed true to our principals.

“We want to move the ball around, work the opposition but you know it will be tough for the first 60 or 65 minutes. But if you shift the ball about, tiredness creeps in and that’s when mistakes happen.

“It’s when you get frustrated the problems come. Midfielders drop deeper to get the ball, forwards move wide to find space and you lose shape.

“For the first time that frustration crept into the group against Maldon (2-1 win on December 10). We got the job done with two late goals in the end but hopefully it will serve as a lesson to us going forward.”

Sudbury have enjoyed the upper hand on Bury so far this season, battling back for a 2-2 draw – and squandering numerous chances to win – in the reverse league fixture, before running out 3-0 winners in the Emirates FA Cup at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium in early September.

However, Andrews does not expect those two games to have much of a bearing on what is to come.

“The boys know what to expect and we’ve done well against them this season but they’re not far off the top six,” added Andrews.

“They’ve obviously got the best defensive record in the league, which is a great achievement.

“And Ben (Chenery, Bury manager) has put together a new squad and he will probably feel they were not gelling as well when we played them earlier in the season.

“You can’t dispute where they sit in the league, they’ve picked up points against some very good sides so they’re no mugs. It’s a derby and I don’t expect it to be anything other than a very tight game.”

Andrews goes into the game with no fresh injury concerns, and there has been a further boost on that front with the news that Romario Dunne recently returned to full training. The striker has been sidelined since October 2021 with cruciate knee ligament damage, but he is now closing in on a return to action.

Andrews said: “He’s back in training and can take part in the impact side of things.

“We’ll look to get him some game time in the reserves in the new year but he’s been out for a year so the last thing we want to do is rush him back. We’ll be patient but it’ll be like having a new signing and if he can play a part for us in the last few months of the season, that would be fantastic.”