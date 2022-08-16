AFC Sudbury had scored goals for fun in pre-season before firing in four in an opening day win, but it was a penalty from Josh Mayhew which they had to rely on to take all three points from their home encounter with Witham Town tonight.

For all their dominance in large parts of the contest they were not able to add a goal from open play, leading to a nervy finish which saw the Essex side go close with a late header.

But it was the 39th minute penalty despatched by summer signing Mayhew which proved deicisive to ensure Sudbury's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign is off to a flying start with six points from six.

Josh Mayhew scores a first-half penalty to break the deadlock and open his own AFC Sudbury account after his summer move from Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Popstar and TV presenter Olly Murs, former Witham player and owner of Coggeshall Town, was among the 281 crowd at the MEL Group Stadium on an evening which had seen the heat finally drop.

Rick Andrews made just one change to the side that started Saturday's 4-2 victory at East Thurrock United with George Cocklin starting ahead of Jake Turner in the centre of midfield.

It was also just a sole change in the same position Witham from their 4-1 win at home to newly-promoted Wroxham, Gaz Duati in for Munashe Mharapara.

AFC Sudbury players come together to celebrate Josh Mayhew's penalty putting them ahead Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows threatened within seconds of the kick-off with Josh Stokes' low cross just evading Nnamdi Nwachuku after some hesitant defending.

The bright start continued with recently-appointed captain Reece Harris putting a deep free kick over the bar before a low delivery across the box from another saw Joe Grimwood put it past the wrong side of the post.

Witham, who had won a relegation/promotion play-off with Saffron Walden Town to remain in the division at the end of last term, threatened themselves in the 14th minute with Adam Vyse seeing his powerful effort blocked by Joshua Pollard.

On the quarter-of-an-hour mark Nwachuku took Stokes' pass perfectly on his chest before his shot was saved by the on-rushing Rhys Madden, the new signing unable to steer in the rebound on target from a tight angle.

Harrison Chatting (left) put in a standout display on his home debut Picture: Mecha Morton

Witham were sitting trying to make life hard for the hosts by getting virtually everyone behind the ball as soon as they lost possession.

It was only the crossbar that denied Sudbury going ahead in the 31st minute, Grimwood's near-post header from Harris' corner bouncing away off the far upright.

But the home fans did not have to wait much longer to celebrate a goal with Duati upending Nwachuku near the corner of the area in front of the referee who did not hesitate in pointing to the penalty spot.

Nnamdi Mwachuku showed flashes of why he is considered such a key signing up front for the Yellows Picture: Mecha Morton

It was Mayhew, signed from Stowmarket Town, who stepped up to confidently fire the 39th minute spot-kick into the bottom right-hand corner, Madden diving the wrong way.

Witham responded well enjoying their best spell of pressure of the game and only a good clearance from Grimwood denied them an equaliser after Alfie Stronge came but failed to claim a corner.

The AFC Sudbury goal comes under pressure as Witham Town look for an equaliser Picture: Mecha Morton

Like they did in the first half, it was Sudbury who burst out of the traps after the restart with Harris soon firing a free kick not far over while Grimwood's shot on the run following his corner provided more clearance.

Up the other end Dauti wasted a good chance after a deep free kick fell for him in the box.

It was soon Sudbury pressing again though and Hunter soon found the hands of Madden from the edge of the area.

The hosts should have doubled their lead on the hour mark but Harrison Chatting did the hard work before scuffing his shot wide after engineering some space from Nwachuku's low cross.

Stronge was called into action to preserve their lead five minutes later, diving to his right to keep out Vyse's 30 yard free-kick.

A frantic period of the game continued with Stokes being denied by the near post a minute later after the teenager had tried his luck after cutting inside off the right wing.

Witham were beginning to look more threatening, sensing the point was there for them, but Harris did well to throw his body on the line in the area to deny Ramiah Mills.

Vyse was found unmarked from a corner inside the last 15 minutes but his header was far too high.

The pressure ramped up in the last 10 minutes but Stronge's defence held up well until a 90th minute free kick which saw the imposing figure of Mills send a header towards goal only to see it rustle the outside side-netting.

Four minutes of stoppage time passed without Stronge's goal coming under serious threat again with Sudbury showing good mental strength to get over the winning line for the second time in four days.

Saturday sees the club enter this season's Emirates FA Cup with divisional rivals Stowmarket Town, as they did last season, visiting in the preliminary round.

AFC Sudbury: Stronge, Brown, Harris, Chatting, Grimwood, Pollard, Hunter, Stokes (Ainsworth 72'), Nwachuku, Mayhew, Cocklin (Turner 82'). Unused subs: Andrews, Hassan, Shaw.

Booked: Stokes (68'), Nwachuku (78'), Chatting (90').

Witham Town: Madden, Ige, Whipps, Payne, Alatise, Wokoma, Southgate, Dauti (Matthews 87'), Vyse (Cheniti 87'), Mills, Salau (Mengi 46'). Unused subs: Mharapara, Olatubosun.

Booked: Dauti (59'), Mills (71').

Attendance: 281

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Harrison Chatting. Stamped his authority on the middle of the park and broke forward well. In truth the former Canvey Island player should have wrapped up the points but it did not detract from a standout home debut.