Neil Anderson believes Ellie Spencer’s path to becoming Sudbury ABC’s first England Boxing National Junior Championships winner can serve as an inspiration to others on the importance of not giving up.

The recently-turned 15-year-old won all six rounds across her semi-final and final to claim the Female Cadet Under-54kg gold medal at Loughborough University over the weekend of March 23-24.

It saw her become the club’s second national champion in six years, following on from Ellie Mateer’s success in the Schoolgirls Championships in 2019.

Sudbury’s Ellie Spencer (left) after receiving her gold medal at the England Boxing National Junior Championships

But after taking up the sport after her father Steve did some building work for their local club six years ago, the Gestingthorpe-based fighter took time to adjust after progressing into the ring.

“She didn’t start off that well. In her first eight bouts she only won two,” said head coach Anderson.

“She had the skills but just wasn’t quite getting there but stuck at it, she showed perseverance and determination and she properly turned it around.

National title winner Ellie Spencer with her dad Steve, who is also a coach at Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club Picture: Neil Anderson

“She’s won eight on the bounce now, she’s beat all the girls she lost to, which is always nice, and she boxed a couple of them twice and when she beat them a little bit first time she beat them clearly second time so she’s really, really improved.”

But it has not come without a lot of hard graft, both in and out of the gym for Spencer, who attends Stour Valley Community School in Clare.

“She’s getting up every morning and running 5ks,” said Anderson.

“It just shows if you stick at something and persevere and have got determination you can do it.

“She’s a lovely girl and you wouldn’t ever think she’s a boxer meeting her.

“I’m just really proud of her because of how she’s turning it around.

“It’s just a really good example of sticking at something and not giving up because it doesn’t always come straight away.”

Saturday’s semi-final at the saw her defeat Mylee Lanyon from Torbay ABC by unanimous decision, despite what Anderson described as ‘a bit of a nervous start’.

But after finding her rhythm there was no looking back for Spencer who went on to put in a confident and convincing display throughout the three rounds of Sunday’s final against Kira Isitt from Attleborough BC.

Anderson said: “She had only boxed her a few weeks before and won on a split (decision), it was really close.

“So we knew we were up against it and it certainly wasn’t a given.

“But this time she just won it so cleanly, she boxed so well.

“She had a really, really strong first round.

“Kira did come back in the second, it was a close round but I thought we had still won it.

“But the third round she just really cleared off. She really controlled it and made it so there was no doubt in anyone’s mind who had won.”

He added: “She was excellent all weekend with everything and she’s a pleasure to coach.”

Spencer is set to be among a full card of 20 Sudbury boxers at their upcoming home show at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets, priced at £15 for adults and £6 for under-16s are available on the door with the bouts starting from 5pm.