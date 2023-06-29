AFC Sudbury have been boosted by the news that play-off hero Jake Turner has committed his future to the club.

The midfielder etched his name into the club’s history books by scoring the winning goal in last season’s play-off final against Heybridge Swifts, which in turn saw the Yellows promoted to Step 3 for just the second time ever.

A well-documented number of senior first-team players have since departed, but Turner has bucked the trend and agreed to remain part of new boss Marc Abbott’s project at the MEL Group Stadium.

Jake Turner has agreed to remain with AFC Sudbury. Picture Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

And Turner, who made 41 appearances last term, has been appointed Sudbury’s skipper for the 2023/24 campaign.

Abbott told the Sudbury website: “It’s fantastic to keep hold of Jake. He’s a real hardworking, tough, tenacious midfielder who is also very capable on the ball.

“To hold on to a player of Jake’s quality will be pivotal with the relationship he has created with the supporters since his return to the club two seasons ago.

“Jake capped off a very successful 22/23 season by scoring the winning promotion goal and we are very pleased he has committed to the club for another season.

“He will captain the team using his strong leadership skills and knowledge ensuring that he supports the players both on and off the pitch.”

It has been a busy few days at Sudbury, who have announced the signings James Bradbrook, Tom Dickens and Joe Neal alongside the retention of striker Romario Dunne.