Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder has relieved Jemel Fox of his player-coach position and promoted midfielder Joe Yaxley to replace him, the club have announced.

Experienced defender and coach Fox joined the Brettsiders from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Haverhill Rovers aged 29 in February last year.

He was appointed Hadleigh's first player development manager under then first-team boss Christian Appleford last summer and spoke of wanting to create a pathway for players throughout the club.

Jemel Fox had been Hadleigh United's first player development manager Picture: Richard Marsham

But Appleford's former assistant Holder has decided to make a switch and promote former Bury Town player Yaxley to the position.

A statement put out by the club, who sit 11th in the table after Saturday's impressive 4-1 home win against Newmarket Town, on their Twitter account today read: "HUFC would like to take this opportunity to thank Jemel Fox for all of his efforts at the club but Steve Holder has made the decision to move him on.

"He will leave his role as 1st Team Player Coach & Youth Development Officer. Joe Yaxley, will now be 1st Team Player Coach."

Joe Yaxley has been chosen to step into Jemel Fox's position at the Millfield Picture: Mecha Morton

Left-back Fox, who has higher-league experience with AFC Sudbury, Needham Market and Leiston and a UEFA B coaching license, had made 11 appearances for Holder's team this season (10 starts).

But Jake Eady's return from injury has limited his playing opportunities and seen him left out of the two most recent match day squads.

