Sudbury Rugby Club have appointed Cameron Greenhall – who was playing as a fly-half with higher-league Bury St Edmunds last season – as the successor to Craig Burrows as head coach at Whittome Field.

It will be the former Framlingham School pupil's first club coaching role having joined The Wolfpack in April 2020 following helping Rochford Hundred achieve back-to-back promotions.

But despite only being 25 coaching rugby is far from new for Greenhall who has been doing it in his day job at Ipswich School for the past four years, where he works under Bury chief Jacob Ford.

Cameron Greenhall centre celebrates with his Bury St Edmunds team-mates during last season, his first playing for the club Picture: Mark Westley

The former Northampton Saints academy player will take on a player/coach role at the newly-promoted Regional 1 South East club and is set to be introduced to the players for the first time this evening.

It comes after former Bury St Edmunds backs coach Burrows controversially left Sudbury following a year in charge for their fellow promoted local rivals Colchester last month.

Simon Dain, Sudbury's first XV senior manager, revealed Greenhall was chosen following a thorough recruitment process led by a panel of former players.

First XV manager Simon Dain is looking forward to welcoming Cameron Greenhall to Sudbury Rugby Club as they prepare for a higher level in a new league Picture: Mecha Morton

"As soon as we knew we were going to have to find another coach we set up a recruitment committee that included three ex-Sudbury players that all played at the time when Sudbury last had a lot of success as a team and a club.

"We felt the three individuals brought experience and had plenty of contacts not only here in the UK but abroad too.

"Tim Newcombe led the team with Guy Atherton and Freddie Day who looked at all the applicants' CVs and had preliminary conversations, many by Zoom, that led them to form a shortlist.

"They reported back to myself, Dick Sumner and Neil Dachtler on a regular basis along with keeping Lloyd Felton and David Dunn – the chair and vice chair in the loop.

Cameron Greenhall is set to take on a player/coach role at Sudbury for the upcoming season but is said to be happy to be in the dugout if he isn't needed on the pitch Picture: Mecha Morton

"It was an incredibly well organised and thorough process which was handled with a lot of professionalism by Tim and I’d like to personally thank Tim, Guy and Fred for their commitment and time and effort they put in."

On why Greenhall emerged as the successful candidate, he said: "There were several applicants with varying experience from a playing perspective and of coaching too, both domestically and abroad. But I believe we have chosen a young and talented player/ coach in Cameron and we are excited and looking forward to working alongside him this coming season."

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds head coach and director of rugby Ford described him as a 'much loved character at the club' and said he went with their blessing.

"I think it is a great opportunity for him," he told SuffolkNews.

"Cameron wants to go down the career path of coaching and works for me at Ipswich School.

"It's is a great opportunity for him and something he has probably not experienced before so he can add that into his toolbox as a coach.

"It is a fantastic experience for him and he is a much loved character at the club at Bury. Everyone got on with him and he is leaving on a fantastic note and we wish him all the best."

Asked if he had picked his brains over the move, Ford replied: "We are pretty close and chat things like this over regularly.

"I think he has made a good decision. He didn't rush into anything and he weighed it up, deciding it was going to be a good thing for him and the people around him.

"He is excited more than anything else which is a fantastic thing to have going into a new role."