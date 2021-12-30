There has been transfer movement in and out of Hadleigh United during the last 24 hours.

Leaving the club is Kyle Cassell, who has moved on to link up with Essex Senior League outfit FC Clacton.

The former AFC Sudbury forward, who has had a couple of spells with the Brettsiders, scored once from his four appearances in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this term.

Kyle Cassell has left Hadleigh for FC Clacton. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, player-boss Steve Holder has bolstered his midfield options with the signing of James Lee.

Lee arrives from fellow Premier Division side Brantham Athletic, for whom he has been a regular in 2021/22.

He turned out on 23 occasions for Athletic, making him the joint second highest appearance maker, from which he scored four goals.

Lee could be in line to make his Hadleigh debut during Monday's trip to Walsham-le-Willows (3pm).