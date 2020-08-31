AFC Sudbury's scheduled FA Cup tie away at Burton Park Wanderers – which was due to be screened live by the BBC tomorrow night – has been cancelled due to one of the hosts' players testing positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed last week that the broadcaster had selected to show the tie on its website and via the red button, with Wanderers preparing to make their debut in the competition.

However, following confirmation of the positive test, the Northamptonshire-based side have withdrawn from the competition, leaving Mark Morsley's Sudbury with a clear passage through to the preliminary round on September 12.

Sudbury's FA Cup tie has been cancelled

A statement from Burton Park read: "BPWFC have to announce with huge regret that we have had to withdraw from theFA Cup preliminary qualifying round.

"We received confirmation last night that one of our first team players has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Following the advice from Public Health England, we have now advised those who had close contact with the player in question to get a test and to self-isolate for the next 14 days. The advice given is that this is limited to BPWFC management team and players. League fixtures will be suspended during this 2 week period.

We hope everyone involved has a clean bill of health in the coming weeks and we look forward to the resumption of first team football.

"Please also bear with us for ticket refunds. The club committee have been working tirelessly and extremely hard over the last week putting things in place for this game, we are still trying to deal with what has happened and we want to thank each and every one of you who reached out to help and support a small local football club try and achieve their dream.

"BPWFC would also like to wish AFC Sudbury all the best in their next round in the FA Cup."

Sudbury will take the winner of Tuesday's match up between Wellingborough Whitworth or Harborough Town in the next round.

