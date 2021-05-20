After Shane Temple returned to AFC Sudbury to play a key role in the under-18s’ 11-0 county cup semi-final victory, Craig Power believes it is time a professional club took a punt on him.

The 18-year-old striker is said to be wanted to return for further trials with Sunderland, Oldham Athletic and Southend United after impressing with his goalscoring exploits. Glasgow Rangers and Doncaster Rovers are two other clubs he told the Free Press he came close to getting contracts with since he began trialling with a northern-based agent in January.

Off the back of scoring three goals in three games with Sunderland last week – two U18s’ Premier League North matches and an internal match with the first-team – he gave a breathtaking display in Suffolk on Tuesday.

Shane Temple scores the first of three goals for AFC Sudbury Under18s in their county cup semi-final on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

The Wickford-based player fired a varied hat-trick inside a 45-minute period in holders AFC Sudbury’s 11-0 rout of Ipswich Wanderers in the Blue Square Solutions Boys’ U18s Midweek Cup semi-final at Needham Market.

A run in behind the defence and sidefoot finish was followed by a cushioned header in the first half before a dazzling run and rifled effort into the bottom corner came early in the second period.

And academy coach Power believes Temple and strike partner Josh Ambrose have plenty to offer professional clubs brave enough to take a chance on them.

Shane Temple put in a man-of-the-match performance in AFC Sudbury's Suffolk Boys' U18s Midweek Cup semi-final against Ipswich Wanderers on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

“He scored three in three and I don’t think you can do much more,” he said of Temple, who started out in Braintree Town’s youth system before beginning his scholarship at Sudbury.

“He’s scored wherever he has been and I think Oldham want him in pre-season and Sunderland want him to go back (on trial).

“I think he is at that point where someone has to take a punt and say ‘well he scores goals and the raw materials are there’. But it’s probably a tough time to be signed when it’s back-end of seasons and probably people are maybe looking to bring first-team players in.

“Maybe he’s got to do a bit of 23s football to grow but I really hope he gets a club. We’ve probably not had a forward like him before.

Josh Ambrose, left, is another player Craig Power thinks deserves a chance at a professional club Picture: Mecha Morton

“If I was a professional club you could do a lot worse than having Shane Temple and Josh Ambrose somewhere in your under-23s set-up.

“We are lucky to have one good forward and we’ve got two, so it’s fantastic. It is good fun to watch when they click!”

Ambrose scored twice in four minutes for goals two and three on Tuesday with the pair set for a Sudbury farewell appearance back on Needham Market’s 3G pitch a week today for the final (7.30pm, tickets through Suffolk FA website in advance). They will take on a Leiston who beat Felixstowe & Walton United 6-0 in their semi-final.

Power said: “Tonight was great to have a standout performance – five in the first half and six in the second half, I think that sets a statement. We didn’t take our foot off the gas and the subs came on and they added loads so that’s a real positive.”

Read more: Former Sudbury player Ben Robinson speaks about his lengthy ban

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport