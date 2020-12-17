Craig Power is hoping a sellout home crowd can act as the 12th man when AFC Sudbury go up against AFC Wimbeldon aiming to make club history in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday (7.45pm).

A victory for the Yellows’ under-18s against the League One outfit would send them into the third round for the first time and set up a mouth-watering home tie with Premier League Burnley.

Yesterday lunchtime not many of the 400 restricted capacity tickets were still left on sale, and manager Power hopes that the vocal backing at King’s Marsh can play a key role for his side.

AFC Sudbury Under-18s players celebrate a goal during their FA Youth Cup runPicture: Steve Screech

“Hopefully people can get behind the boys and make it a hostile atmosphere for Wimbledon to play in,” he said.

“We have got everyone fit and healthy at the moment and they are all raring to go, so I have some tough decisions to make early next week.”

The side, who recorded a memorable 7-0 victory at local rivals Bury Town in the previous round earlier this month, were due in action last night, with Sudbury Sports at home to Colne Athletic in the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

AFC Sudbury Under-18s' Alfie Adams beats his marker. Picture: Neil Dady (43446809)

There is also a home game on Saturday for the same team, against Tiptree Heath (5.30pm), but Power confirmed they will be managing players’ minutes ahead of the big game.

“It is significant from the point of view it is our first ever game at home against professional opposition,” he said of Wednesday’s tie.

“To have a professional club at Sudbury does create a certain buzz around the academy and hopefully we can deliver on the night.”

Leiston challenge matches arranged

AFC Sudbury's MEL Group Stadium is set to host Leiston on January 2, as long as their league games do not resume before then Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury’s first team are now set to play in a two-legged friendly challenge fixture with higher-league Leiston over the festive period.

It comes after the club’s commercial director Roger Peck has had to accept defeat on staging a six-team event, which was to be known as ‘The Festive Football Festival’, due to a combination of factors, including some of the invited teams’ players not wanting to play over Christmas.

‘The Caribbean Blinds Christmas Challenge’ will see Sudbury play at Leiston on the bank holiday on December 28 before the second leg at The MEL Group Stadium on January 2 (both 1.30pm).

The clubs’ bars are set to be opened in line with latest Covid guidance and it is expected to be on a pay-what-you-want donation entry basis, like the failed festival idea.

With their Isthmian League still suspended, with an update of an extension expected ahead of the weekend, Mark Morsley’s side won their friendly fixture 2-1 away at higher-league Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

