Dale Brooks has praised the humility of Nnamdi Nwachuku after the AFC Sudbury marksman took his incredible goals tally to 30 in just 24 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old striker, who came through the youth ranks at Reading and Colchester United before making his name in non-league with Coggeshall Town, hit the milestone in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Brentwood Town.

It ensured the 27-year-old who signed from higher-league Marlow in the summer has now scored in 13 consecutive matches with his league tally up to 24 in 16 appearances.

After scoring his 30th of the season, AFC Sudbury's Nnamdi Nwachuku is denied a second goal at Brentwood Town by a valiant goal-line block by a defender Picture: Steve Screech

Having praised the collective effort after reaching 20 goals less than a month ago, he posted on Twitter after achieving the latest milestone: “Grateful for this team! Thank you for 30 goals already @AFCSudbury.”

And it left assistant boss Brooks impressed.

He said: “Yes he is still scoring goals but I see he made a comment, and rightly so, about how he recognised the assists of his team-mates and that’s always nice to hear.

“The lad works hard and has obviously got an eye for goal and if he continues to carry on, who knows what his goals tally will be at the end of the season, it’s frightening really.”

With manager Rick Andrews having been in Dubai on holiday, Brooks was in charge along with coaches Ricky Cornish and Danny Potter for a second game with the latest win maintaining the Yellows’ four-point lead at the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Andrews will be back in the dugout for Saturday’s visit of an improving third bottom Maldon & Tiptree (3pm) with no injury concerns in the squad.

The Jammers have risen from the foot of the table in recent weeks with some improved results, with three wins and a draw among their last six games leaving them ninth in the form table.

Nnamdi Nwachuku celebrates his hat-trick goal in the Yellows' last home outing, a 5-0 victory against Great Wakering Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

Brooks said: “Like the old cliché there is no easy game but again, we have to make sure from the start to the end of the game we’re on it.

“We’re obviously at home so we’ll take the game to them like we normally do and we just have to make sure there isn’t any complacency.

“We must make sure we’re on it and get the job done as soon as possible.”

Dale Brooks (left) will be joined back in the dugout by manager Rick Andrews (right) for the visit of Maldon & Tiptree this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

Improved second half seals away win

Meanwhile, Brooks hailed a ‘strong away performance’ as the leaders showed their resilience to come away from Brentwood with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

AFC Sudbury's Harrison Chatting wheels away after scoring the goal that secured all three points at Brentwood Town Picture: Steve Screech

The Yellows got themselves ahead within five minutes at the Brentwood Arena with Nwachuku using his body to cushion the ball on the edge of the penalty area before curling into the bottom corner of the net.

But the hosts were level by the interval thanks to a header sneaking over the line in the 37th minute, credited to Tom Richardson.

The telling moment was to come in the 64th minute though, with Sak Hassan doing well to take on a lofted pass down the left-hand side before cutting the ball back to leave Harrison Chatting a simple close-range finish.

Although admitting it was not a great first-half display, Brooks was left impressed by the side’s second-half response to their team-talk.

He said: “I was very pleased. It was a tough game.

“Obviously the pitch was not conducive to the normal football that we would play but we adapted well and eventually we got the job done.

“The first half was tough and we were probably a little bit tentative to what we had been in previous weeks but we got in at half-time time and made a few changes, just adjusting how we wanted to approach the second half.

“To be honest we probably could have run out with four or five goals in the second half.

“Overall it was I call a very strong away performance.”

He added: “We talk about the collective a lot in the dressing room and Hughesy (David Hughes) has made a great save, the back four were solid, the midfield worked tirelessly and the front four were causing problems later on in the game.”

With the Yellows having led the table for the past four matches, Brooks feels the side now have a different type of challenge to deal with.

“People are coming for us now,” he said.

“When you sit on the top, Lowestoft had it for a period, everyone wants to beat you and rightly so, we’ve got to deal with that.

“Our mentality has got to be right.

“I said to them that in all walks of life if you expect the obstacles and the challenges and anticipate with what’s coming your way then it’s easier to deal with.

“If we think we’re going to go out and win four or five nil every week then we will come unstuck.

“So we have this mentality that first and foremost we have to outwork the opposition and then our natural technical ability within the group should see us through.

“But without the work first we won’t carry on the way we are.”