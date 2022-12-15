After seeing him come on to score a key late goal in Saturday’s home win, AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews believes striker Josh Mayhew still has a big role to play in their title charge.

The player recruited from his manager’s former club Stowmarket Town in the summer has found his appearances restricted by the scintillating goal-scoring form of Nnmadi Nwachuku, who recently bagged his 30th of the campaign.

Saturday’s visit of third bottom Maldon & Tiptree was the first time in 14 matches the former Coggeshall Town hitman had failed to find the back of the net, with 20 having come in that 13-game run.

Josh Mayhew, pictured scoring a penalty against Witham Town, came off the bench to draw Sudbury level on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

But with the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders heading towards a shock home defeat, following former Yellow Laste Dombaxe’s fourth-minute free kick, sub Mayhew and Josh Stokes both struck during the last four minutes for a 2-1 victory.

“Nnamdi had one of his quieter games but even when he has a quieter game he tends to put one or two away,” said Andrews, whose side maintained a four-point lead at the summit ahead of going to third-placed Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).

“Look, we scored 57 goals through last season and we’re well on the way to surpassing that (48).

Josh Stokes scored the late winner for AFC Sudbury against Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Mark Westley

“We identified that as being a major area we wanted to improve on and we’ve obviously done that with Nnamdi, Mayhew, Stokes and Sak (Hassan) all scoring goals and I think almost every outfield player has one now (bar Reece Harris and Marley Andrews) so there’s goals all round.

“It’s important to have that and shows we are more than capable when people are out and we’re not a one-man team.”

But he was particularly pleased to see Mayhew, who replaced Hassan in the 74th minute, score his fourth goal of the campaign (three league) by firing in an 86th-minute rebound off a defender.

“I’m so pleased for him because he’s not had the most game time at the moment and maybe confidence is lower than it should be as the boy is a natural finisher, I’ve always said that,” said Andrews.

“And you saw that with the way he took his goal.

“It’s been difficult for him of course because we play a certain style and Nnamdi is scoring most weeks.

“But he’s a top lad, he’s a personal friend and has conducted himself in just the way I knew he would.

“When he came on he went and made a huge difference to that game so it is nice when substitutions come off every now and then.

“He definitely understands he will still get lots of game time and I’m sure when he’s called upon and starting games he won’t let us down. He hasn’t let us down yet.”

Andrews admitted they were not at their best on Saturday but felt they showed an important characteristic.

He said: “We had allowed them to frustrate us and we left it late but it is a good sign of a team that is doing well.

“It was a very welcome three points, especially with others winning around us.”

Saturday’s opponents Stowmarket sit seven points behind them in third and with a game in hand, having seen their Tuesday trip to Tilbury postponed due to the icy weather.

It will be the third time the Suffolk sides have met this season with Sudbury having won 3-2 away in an Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round replay having drawn the home tie 1-1.

And Andrews, whose side also vanquished them in the FA Cup last season but lost both league encounters, is expecting nothing but another tight affair at Greens Meadow.

He said: “They’re on an excellent run of form and had a great win at Heybridge (3-1 Saturday) where we lost.

“They’re a solid team who don’t concede many. We’ve played them twice this season and both were very, very close games so I’m expecting nothing different on Saturday.

“It’ll be about who takes their chances on the day.”

The Yellows have a fully fit squad once again heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Boxing Day’s scheduled home west Suffolk derby with Bury Town has now been moved back a day, partly done to avoid a clash with Ipswich Town being at home.

* AFC Sudbury Women saw Sunday’s match at Haringey Borough postponed due to the icy weather but Stevenage did manage to host Needham Market and their 8-2 victory saw them leapfrog the Yellows into second.

Sudbury were due to end their calendar year at Needham Market this Sunday but that match has also been postponed due to a clash with the men’s FIFA World Cup Final. It means Luke Mallet’s side do not return to Eastern Women’s Football League Premier Division action until a trip to Stevenage on January 8.