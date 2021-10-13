AFC Sudbury Academy's players and staff are once again eagerly anticipating the first round proper draw of the FA Youth Cup, set to be made tomorrow morning, following last night's victory at Dereham Town.

Josh Stokes scored twice ahead of Ollie Lowton adding a third unanswered first half goal to put the young Yellows firmly in control of the third qualifying round tie in Norfolk.

The hosts made a game of it after replying with a penalty early in the second period but Sudbury showed good resilience to progress as 3-1 winners.

Josh Stokes fires in the second of his two goals for AFC Sudbury in their FA Youth Cup victory at Dereham Town Picture: Steve Screech

Academy director and under-18s’ lead coach Danny Laws has become familiar with reaching the entrance point for League One clubs in the competition, but still sees it as a special achievement.

“There was a lot of pride last night in the group," he said.

“Their season was massively disrupted last year and there was a lot of illustrious predecessors who had got to the first round before, so there was a bit of pressure on them.

Ollie Lonton, who scored AFC Sudbury Under-18s' third goal, goes close with a second-half free kick in the 3-1 FA Youth Cup success at Dereham Town Picture: Steve Screech

“But I am delighted that they have come through four games to get to there. Myself, Dave Cannon and Craig Power have supported them having been at every round and they have delivered which is fantastic.”

Sudbury had already seen off Mildenhall Town (5-0, away), Histon (3-1, home) and Needham Market (4-1, away) to set up the tie at Dereham.

And Laws admitted it would now be great to get another big name draw for the club to test themselves against.

“The boys will certainly be excited for it," he said.

"We’ve previously been to Swindon and Bristol (Rovers) (as well as Cambridge United) and we played AFC Wimbledon here last year,” he said.

“It would be a good reward playing a professional team either home or away.”

Of the Dereham game he said: "They were two smashing finishes from Stokes and Lonton rifled one in the corner.

"They got a penalty a minute after half-time and it was game on but we defended resolutely."

Sudbury put up a brave display before exiting last year's competition in the second round 2-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon, which had equalled their record run.

This year's first round proper ties are scheduled to be played by Saturday, November 6.

