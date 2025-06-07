AFC Sudbury have announced the addition of one of their ‘primary targets’.

In what has already been a busy summer of comings and goings at the MEL Group Stadium, the Yellows have revealed that Kyran Clements has agreed to return to the club.

Clements, who can play in defence or up front, came through the academy at Sudbury as a youngster before leaving for spells with the likes of Bury Town, Braintree Town, Bishop’s Stortford and most recently Leiston.

Kyran Clements came through the academy at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

He came back to haunt Sudbury last season by scoring a stoppage-time winner for Leiston during March’s Southern League Central Premier Division clash between the two sides, while he also starred a few days later to help knock his former club out of the Suffolk Premier Cup.

However, he will now be back wearing a yellow shirt next term following his recent departure from Victory Road.

Dave Hennessey, Sudbury’s first-team general manager, said: “Kyran coming in is a big one for us.

The defender has gone on to have spells with the likes of Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Danny obviously already knows him from his time with the academy and when we spoke about targets, Kyran was one we wanted to explore and he quickly became one of our primary targets.

“He’ll give us a physical presence and he does the gritty, ugly stuff really well. He showed all of that in the league game against us when he scored in stoppage time and he ran the game in the Premier Cup.

“We know exactly what he’s about, he’ll help to bring the team together on and off the pitch and he has that Sudbury pedigree.”

It has been a hectic period for Hennessey – along with first-team head coach Danny Laws and assistant Tom Austin – as they work to fill the gaps in the squad left by numerous departures.

This morning, we spoke to new signing @Kyran_Clements 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/tWKArijp2b — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) June 7, 2025

However, Clements’ impending arrival has taken the number of off-season signings to seven – and Hennessey is happy with the progress that has been made.

He added: “Overall we’re delighted with how it’s gone so far. Danny, Tom and I speak all the time and we always knew how busy it was going to be with the players that decided to move on.

“It’s been a busy few weeks for sure with outgoings, incomings, new coaching staff and various other bits going on around the club, but I think we can pat ourselves on the back.

“We’re in a position where it’s early June and the majority of our work in terms of player recruitment has been done, which means the focus can be on training and fine tuning the group to get them playing the way Danny wants them to play.”