He has been promoted from AFC Sudbury’s division twice already and now David Hughes believes he has found the right club to complete back-to-back title triumphs and his promotion hat-trick.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper signed for the Yellows following his release from Aveley at the end of last week and went straight in for his debut in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Basildon United.

The player who also helped Harlow Town up through the play-offs in 2015/16 kept his first clean sheet in Tuesday’s key 1-0 home win over promotion rival Felixstowe & Walton United.

David Hughes kept a clean sheet on his home debut for AFC Sudbury on Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

Hughes, who had a spell with West Ham United in his youth days as well as at hometown club Southend United, pulled off a fine diving save from a second-half free kick to endear himself to the home crowd.

“It was a great result as they beat Hashtag 4-0 a few days ago,” he said.

“It was important to be tight at the back and I’m really pleased to get a clean sheet because it builds a cohesion with the boys at the back.”

David Hughes has signed for AFC Sudbury following a successful spell with Aveley Picture: Steve Screech

And the 5ft 11in shot-stopper is confident he is at the right club to make up for the disappointment in leaving Aveley, having been their number one until the manager brought in a higher-level option.

“It was a bit of a shock as I thought I had been playing relatively well and the boys were doing well, around third after 10-12 games,” he said, having made 139 appearances and keeping 41 clean sheets since joining the Millers in August 2018.

“I took a week or so to evaluate where I wanted to go and what sort of challenge I wanted.

“I spoke to Shawy (player Jamie Shaw) and Sudbury seemed like a good fit to me.

“It’s not the most local but what the club want to do fitted with what I would like to achieve again so it seems a good move.

“I’m not big headed but I wouldn’t have come if I didn’t think that (getting promoted) was the case.

“The boys are really good and I’ve been really impressed in the two games and training session I’ve been a part of.

“I think they’re a really good group with a good blend of characters so I think we’ve got every chance.”

Alfie Stronge is set to provide the competition for the number one jersey and Hughes, who experienced Step 2 with Thurrock, knows it means his spot is not guaranteed.

“I think Alfie is brilliant,” he said.

“In the Thursday training session he was really sharp, his hands were great, he is really good with his feet and if I’m not playing well then I’ll definitely be edged out.”

Manager Rick Andrews said of his new signing: “Aveley have sort of done what we’ve done in going for what they see as an improved ‘keeper.

“The boy has played in Step 2 and comes with loads of experience, he’s a really nice kid.

“You saw today his distribution is good, he commands his area, he made a good save round the post and hopefully it will be his first clean sheet of many for us.”

Sudbury, now up to third in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, are back at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday with the visit of 14th-placed Tilbury (3pm).

Andrews hopes to have midfielder Sak Hassan (ankle) back for the fixture.