Gary Monti will step down from his position as manager of Cornard United at the end of the season.

Following previous stints in charge of Southend Manor and Wivenhoe Town, Monti was appointed Ards boss back in November 2023.

He went on to have an immediate impact at Blackhouse Lane, overseeing a 14-game unbeaten run which ended with Cornard being promoted via the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North play-offs in 2024.

Cornard United manager Gary Monti. Picture: Mark Bullimore

And after 28 years away from the Premier Division, Cornard have more than held their own back at Step 5 this term. At the time of the news breaking of Monti’s impending departure, his side sit ninth having won 16 of their 33 outings.

However, the boss has decided to walk away at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Chairman Tom Clark said in a statement: “Gary has elevated the club to Step 5 with limited resources and has been a pleasure to work with.

“He has achieved historic memories for our club and will be a legend of the club for years to come.

“Personally, I appreciate all he has done and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. He has been brilliant to work with.”

Clark added that the first-team manager’s job at Cornard will be advertised in due course.